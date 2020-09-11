Department of Defense searching for family of local soldier who died as prisoner of war

EAST CHICAGO — An East Chicago man died in one of the most notorious prisoner of war camps in the Philippines during World War II. Now the Department of Defense is searching for his family in Northwest Indiana.
Private Frank Jemenko, born Feb. 22, 1922, lived at 4802 Kennedy Avenue in East Chicago before he left to serve in WWII, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
The Department of Defense is actively seeking family members of Jemenko to get a DNA sample in order to try and identify his remains, which were buried in an unmarked grave in the Philippines.
Jemenko was a member of the U.S. Army Company A, 19th Ordinance Battalion and was stationed in the Philippines in World War II. He was captured in Bataan after the American surrender on April 9, 1942.
He was imprisoned at the Cabanatuan Prison Camp in Nueva Ecija Province in the northern part of the Philippines, which was the largest camp and was known for its harsh conditions and high death rates, according to the Department of Defense.
At its peak, it held 8,000 American and Filipino prisoners of war and overcrowding caused many to die of health complications and starvation. A total of 2,800 American soldiers died at the camp by the time it was liberated in 1945.
Jemenko died of diphtheria, a bacterial infection, while being held prisoner on July 31, 1942.
Prisoners of war were forced to bury their dead in makeshift mass graves with no markers or records, which has caused difficulty in identifying the fallen soldiers following the war’s end. Some remains were recovered from Cabanatuan after the war, but none of them could be identified as Jemenko’s.
Jemenko has been memorialized in a monument called Walls of the Missing located at the Manila American Cemetery in the Philippines.
Anyone who is related to Jemenko or knows of his relatives’ whereabouts is asked to contact James O’Polony of the Batann Project at info@bataanproject.com.
