Did mayor increase COVID-19 risk?

Delayed response?

East Chicago Councilman Emiliano Perez said he personally witnessed conditions at the public works department himself Thursday morning. He said while he noticed workers wearing masks and learned trucks were disinfected each shift, he said he had concerns about three employees being assigned to one truck.

When he asked Copeland on Thursday if that could change, he said Copeland agreed.

But Garcia said the policy change could have been put in place a month sooner, and that Copeland only agreed to the change now because employees are testing positive.

Copeland said while he didn't respond to Garcia's March 25 emailed letter, he didn't ignore it. It only took this long to put together a plan of action, he said.

He said it wasn't until his conversation with Perez on Friday that it was suggested they recommission pickup trucks that were designated for auction — so that two employees can remain in the garbage truck and a third can shadow them on routes.

Copeland said he also expedited the delivery of four, one-armed garbage trucks — which use only one employee per truck. But employees must first be trained on the new trucks, he said.