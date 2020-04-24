Did mayor increase COVID-19 risk?

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council's president claims Mayor Anthony Copeland delayed action and ignored his March 25 request that he reduce the number of garbage pickup workers per truck to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The allegations come on the heels of five city public works employees testing positive for COVID-19, Robert Garcia, D-5th, said Friday. A handful more are either symptomatic and self-quarantining or awaiting test results while continuing to work, Garcia said.
"I know we can’t stop all employees from getting it, but we could have minimized in the best way we can. I sent the letter March 25, and workers have been exposed since," Garcia said.
Copeland denied ignoring Garcia's letter, saying the city has done what it can to protect employees by providing personal protection gear, gloves and disinfectant for public works trucks.
Garcia said public works employees have been calling him saying they don't feel comfortable and lack of direction from the city.
"They're scared. They've complained to (human resources) but got nowhere," Garcia said.
Garcia's March 25 letter said the current three-person policy goes against social distancing guidelines outlined in Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order.
"I do understand our essential workers must continue as our sanitary, water depts (sic) and garbage pickups. Presently you have 8 garbage trucks with 3 personnel in them. This is not practicing social distancing that is require by state and federal guidelines," Garcia wrote.
Garcia said Copeland never responded to his letter in writing or with a phone call.
Employee exposed
Public works employee Melinda Gutierrez said an employee she trained March 19 stopped showing up to work, and she later was told by a co-worker — not management — that the employee was exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
"Come to find out the guy was sick the day I trained him," Gutierrez said.
She said she is thankful she only suffered mild to moderate symptoms despite her asthma. But even the less severe symptoms — body aches, gastrointestinal issues, fever and migraines — were horrendous and she felt like "somebody ran over me," she said.
After lung X-rays showed she didn't develop pneumonia, her doctor said a test wasn't necessary, she said. However, her husband tested positive for the disease at Franciscan Health hospital in Munster and not long after that was hospitalized. She is now off work caring for him at home, she said.
"This virus ain't no joke," she said.
Delayed response?
East Chicago Councilman Emiliano Perez said he personally witnessed conditions at the public works department himself Thursday morning. He said while he noticed workers wearing masks and learned trucks were disinfected each shift, he said he had concerns about three employees being assigned to one truck.
When he asked Copeland on Thursday if that could change, he said Copeland agreed.
But Garcia said the policy change could have been put in place a month sooner, and that Copeland only agreed to the change now because employees are testing positive.
Copeland said while he didn't respond to Garcia's March 25 emailed letter, he didn't ignore it. It only took this long to put together a plan of action, he said.
He said it wasn't until his conversation with Perez on Friday that it was suggested they recommission pickup trucks that were designated for auction — so that two employees can remain in the garbage truck and a third can shadow them on routes.
Copeland said he also expedited the delivery of four, one-armed garbage trucks — which use only one employee per truck. But employees must first be trained on the new trucks, he said.
"(Garcia) knows this. He knows what we are doing," Copeland said.
'Human error'
Copeland said his administrative is proactively responded to the crisis while also protecting privacy rights of sickened workers.
"When we received notification of the first confirmed positive test of a city worker, we sent 40 people to be tested. Data, truth and facts have governed our actions, and must continue to guide our actions. We are not going to shrink from this problem," Copeland said. "We are moving to arrange to offer testing to the whole city. We are not going to deal with it shrouded in mystery.
"At the same time we must protect those who have been exposed. We are legally obligated to protect our employee’s HIPPA rights while also making notifications to people based on possible exposures. We do not want people who have been exposed to be treated as lepers."
He said the majority of positive cases were asymptomatic, he said.
Garcia is sponsoring a city ordinance up for a vote Monday night that urges the administration, city health officer and all departments to follow CDC guidelines for prevention techniques, contract tracing and isolation for positive city employees.
"I find the mayor irresponsible and careless during this pandemic ... I believe he has put employees and family members at risk," Garcia said.
Copeland said the city has been in a constant state of reviewing and implementing CDC guidelines under the local health department's leadership. But some employees do not listen, he said.
"Every worker, every truck leave out of our facilities with masks, hand sanitizer and gloves. We have put these things in place and ordered our workers to use them throughout their work day. However, the inherent flaw is human error," he said. "When we tell people to wear PPE, we fully expect them to wear it. But, if you ask have we come across people who have not worn PPE and we’ve had to discipline them? Yes."
