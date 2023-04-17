EAST CHICAGO — Local officials are debating whether the timing of a city giveaway of cleaning wipes amounted to improper electioneering.

School City of East Chicago officials also are investigating how the wipes, which were public school property, got involved in the controversy.

Mayor Anthony Copeland and City Parks Director Vanessa Hernandez-Orange handed out armfuls of Lysol wipes packages Thursday at the James Hunter Senior Building, 3625 Pulaski St., according to an ECTV Facebook posting.

City Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5th, said the wipes benefit was a questionable use of school property by candidates for public office.

“It may not have been a formal campaign event, but this is the political season, and they shouldn’t have done it,” Garcia said Monday.

School Board Member Jesse Gomez said Hernandez-Orange should have gotten School Board approval for use of the wipes at a non-school event.

At the center of the dispute is Hernandez-Orange, city parks director for three years, an East Chicago School Board member for six years and one of eight candidates running in the May 2 Democratic primary for at-large seats on the city’s Common Council.

Hernandez-Orange said Monday she arranged the distribution of Lysol disinfectant wipes only as a non-partisan, charitable event.

“There is no way on God’s green earth I would turn this into a political event,” she said.

School Board President Joel Rodriguez said Monday he is working with Superintendent Javier Abrego to determine how the wipes became available to the city Parks Department.

He said the School Board is likely to discuss the matter at its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.

Rodriguez said a retail business donated 244,000 Lysol wipes to the school district in 2021. Disinfectant wipes were in high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic for cleaning door handles and other often-touched hard surfaces.

Rodriguez and Gomez said the donation was meant for use at the city’s public schools. But Hernandez-Orange said Monday the school district has so many wipes nearing their expiration date that it has donated them to school families in the past.

Hernandez-Orange said she called Lela Simmons, the school district’s chief financial officer, several weeks ago and received permission to hand out some of the wipes at the city’s annual Easter drive thru at Washington Park. She said there was still half a pallet of wipes remaining after the April 1 drive thru, so she asked and received permission from Simmons to dispense the remainder to seniors and to city workers.

Hernandez-Orange said she doesn’t believe she needed permission from the entire School Board. She said she only acted in her capacity as the city’s parks director and not as a board member.

City Councilman Garcia said the public needs to know Hernandez-Orange works for the mayor and both the mayor and Hernandez are in hotly contested primary races.

Gomez said the general public could easily confuse the motives of Hernandez-Orange. “As parks director, school trustee and candidate, she wears three hats."

Hernandez-Orange said, “I’m well aware of the separation that’s needed. I’m very careful about that.”