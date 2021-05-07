Drowning victim's father continues search for son; loved ones send prayers from Puerto Rico

EAST CHICAGO — Benjamin Soto has been walking the shoreline in Whiting and Hammond since his son went missing when a boat capsized in Lake Michigan.

"He was very loved," Soto said. "He liked to talk to people and he was a hard worker. He was my baby, the youngest."

Since the boat capsized on May 1 several miles from the East Chicago Marina, agencies have been searching the lake in an attempt to locate Kelvin Soto Crespo, 20, of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico.

Soto traveled to Chicago in hopes of bringing his son home to lay him to rest while Crespo's mother, Wanda Crespo, prays for his return in Puerto Rico. Soto will be joined today by Evelyn Hernandez and Dave Benjamin, both of whom have survived near-drownings in Lake Michigan. Both Benjamin and Hernandez have become advocates for public safety in Lake Michigan.

They are convening at Whiting's Whihala Beach this morning to continue search efforts.

“Our goal is to reunite this family and help them have closure of their beloved,” Hernandez said.

"I just want to thank everybody for the support and thank everybody searching for Kelvin," Soto said.