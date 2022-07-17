East Chicago appropriates $1.6M in ARPA funds for employee bonuses

EAST CHICAGO — The Common Council has given final approval to an ordinance that appropriates $1.6 million obtained from the American Rescue Plan Act toward a premium bonus for city employees.

The council passed a similar ordinance last year that appropriated $1.4 million in ARPA funds for full-time city employees as a reward for continued service during the COVID pandemic.

Attorney Joseph Allegretti, legal advisor to Mayor Anthony Copeland, told the council last month that the new ordinance would allow for a maximum payment of $3,500 to be received by all city employees, including public safety, in two installments.

The ordinance was narrowly approved on second reading by a vote of 5-3.

Council President Monica Gonzalez, D-1st, said at the time that a meeting between Copeland and a committee selected by the council had not yet occurred to discuss the expenditure of ARPA funds and the possibility of also adding to the bonus plan workers with the city's Health Department who were hired on a contractual basis.

"The health care workers who were contractors that were actually doing the testing, doing the swabbing, doing the shots, they were not included in that," Gonzalez said. "So we wanted to make sure that they were included this time."

Gonzalez said that the meeting with Copeland did take place prior to final reading and that as a result 11 health care workers were also included.

She said the maximum any of them would be eligible to receive is $3,000.

The ordinance passed on final reading by a vote of 8-0, with Councilman Dwayne Rancifer, D-at large, not present for the vote.

But the council failed to approve two ordinances that would have provided additional funding for special events in the city.

The ordinances were defeated when the council voted 4-4 on both.

Natalie Adams, a special events coordinator for the city, said that one ordinance requested an additional $68,000 for events for which plans are already in motion and that the money would be used for additional security, pest control, cooling fans, light towers and for transportation of physically disabled people.

A second ordinance requested $24,000 to put on a seniors lakefront event that Adams said had been an annual occurrence prior to COVID and for which seniors have been calling on a daily basis to inquire about its status.

"We don't have any funds for this event," Adams said.

Gonzalez asked Adams why the event wasn't included within the department's budget.

Adams said that costs for putting on events have risen and that money included in the budget had been used up by other events that came first.

Last month, the council did not approve on final reading an ordinance that would have provided $615,000 from the city's gaming fund to be used for special events.

Adams said at the time that multiple events would have to be canceled if the funds were not approved.

After the two new ordinances were defeated, Adams said any event already advertised would take place.

Gonzalez said her main reason for not approving more money for special events is the large amount of money involved.

"We're trying to focus on our public safety ... with our police and fire and our health department," Gonzalez said. "We want to make sure that everything is funded correctly, and we can worry about special events in the future."

The Common Council also adopted by a vote of 8-0 a resolution that proclaims June 19 as the official day to observe Juneteenth in East Chicago.

The resolution states that Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day and Liberation Day, is recognized as a holiday in 47 states and is a federal holiday.

The resolution also states that the annual observance of Juneteenth will allow residents and employees of the city the opportunity to celebrate the freedom and humanity of Black Americans, reflect on the history and impact of slavery in the United States and honor those who were enslaved while acknowledging their contributions to society.

Gonzalez said that city employees did not receive a day off to celebrate Juneteenth this year and that while the resolution does not provide that, she hopes it is a step toward the city doing more to recognize the holiday.