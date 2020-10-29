East Chicago candidates talk curriculum, administrative oversight in school board forum

Coles also emphasized a need to build student literacy skills among children at an early age and using data to evaluate the success of existing programs.

“What we want to do is make sure that everybody in the same grade is reading very well,” Coles said. “We have to push a little bit more on our students.”

In the discussion, Gomez drew heavily on his six years previously serving on the school board, during which time the district brought free pre-K classes to Carrie Gosch and a JROTC program to the high school.

Gomez said if elected to the board again, he would review the district’s budget, support the implementation of multicultural programs and look to success in neighboring districts as an example for ways East Chicago could look to close the achievement gap.

He also took a strong stand in support of reviewing the East Chicago’s success in meeting goals set by the school board and criticized the current board’s ability to hold the district’s highest administrator to its goals.

“We need some continuity at the superintendent level,” said Gomez, who worked with five superintendents in his six years on the board. “The board needs to grow up and it needs to work with the superintendent and hold him or her accountable for the results of what’s happening.”