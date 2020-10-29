East Chicago candidates talk curriculum, administrative oversight in school board forum

EAST CHICAGO — With just days left before Election Day, four school board candidates brought their goals for the future of education in East Chicago to the community
School City of East Chicago board candidates D'Angelo Coles, Jesse Gomez, Jesus Luis Ortiz and Cristina Guerrero-White Williams met Thursday night before a limited audience at Greater Destiny Bible Church.
The school board forum was also offered for remote streaming via Zoom and posted to Facebook.
The four East Chicago candidates took turns presenting their approach to improving the student achievement gap, building community relationships and holding administrators accountable.
The four candidates are running in a field of nine East Chicago residents vying for two at-large seats on the school city's board.
Candidates not at the forum Thursday night were: Debra Bolanos, Pattie Jo Gibson-King, current school board president Vanessa Hernandez-Orange, Donna Ivey-Bryant, and current board trustee Jawann Jones.
All candidates were invited to participate in the forum, but some chose not to attend, forum moderator Tina Smith said.
Coles, a dean at Gary Lighthouse Charter School, said he would prioritize increased parent involvement and proposed, if elected, quickly organizing an open forum with community members to hear their concerns and spark dialogue.
Coles also emphasized a need to build student literacy skills among children at an early age and using data to evaluate the success of existing programs.
“What we want to do is make sure that everybody in the same grade is reading very well,” Coles said. “We have to push a little bit more on our students.”
In the discussion, Gomez drew heavily on his six years previously serving on the school board, during which time the district brought free pre-K classes to Carrie Gosch and a JROTC program to the high school.
Gomez said if elected to the board again, he would review the district’s budget, support the implementation of multicultural programs and look to success in neighboring districts as an example for ways East Chicago could look to close the achievement gap.
He also took a strong stand in support of reviewing the East Chicago’s success in meeting goals set by the school board and criticized the current board’s ability to hold the district’s highest administrator to its goals.
“We need some continuity at the superintendent level,” said Gomez, who worked with five superintendents in his six years on the board. “The board needs to grow up and it needs to work with the superintendent and hold him or her accountable for the results of what’s happening.”
Ortiz, who has spent much of his career as an accounting executive, set an early goal, if elected, to audit school city finances and operations, and to examine relationships with district consultants.
He said he would put safety first in addressing students’ return to school during the coronavirus pandemic and proposed that he would spend a day with each teacher in the district during his first year as a board member, if elected, to better understand their needs in looking to improve academic achievement among students.
“We have to un-cuff our teachers’ potential,” Ortiz said. “I intend to find the key.”
Williams brought her past experience in education to the discussion, suggesting a holistic approach to students' learning.
The school board hopeful has worked as a paraprofessional, special education teacher and suspension and expulsion interventionist with students at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
Williams said that curriculum should incorporate programming that is equitable and builds up students’ identity.
She said, if elected, she would spend time reviewing board documents, policies and procedures to identify where the current board sits in its goals and proposed creating a community-based accountability board to weigh in on district finance and curriculum needs.
“I do believe that curriculum, you need time to plant these seeds. I don’t think it’s just something that you do for a year or two,” Williams said. “We really have to follow the trajectory… I’m all about creating a curriculum that creates a sense of identity and that’s equitable.”
