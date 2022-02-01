East Chicago clears way for truck company to operate in city

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council has approved a resolution to allow a special use permit so a truck company can operate at 2000 Gary Road.

Bill Rathjen with McColly Real Estate said plans call for the construction of a 16,000 square-foot office and truck terminal so Wynstar can conduct its fuel-delivery operations there.

"The existing plot did have a trucking company already on it," Rathjen said. "The building burnt down several years ago. That has since been cleared off."

Rathjen said Wynstar currently operates out of Portage but is looking to relocate to be be closer to its suppliers.

Councilwoman Stacy Winfield, D-4th, said traffic to and from the site will enter and exit Cline Avenue via Gary Road.

"So they will not be coming through the neighborhood of Parrish Avenue," Winfield said. "That was my main concern."

The City Council voted 8-0 to approve the resolution for the use permit.

City Planning Director Douglas Powers said the petition had already gained unanimous support from the Board of Zoning Appeals.

The development plan still has to be presented to and approved by the Plan Commission.

In other news, the City Council on final reading approved an ordinance that allows the East Chicago Health Department to receive grant funding in the amount of approximately $57,000 from the Indiana State Department of Health.

East Chicago Health Department Director Diana Garcia Burns said the money is being provided to help the department continue operating its COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Also, Councilwoman Debra Bolaños, D-at large, has announced she will award six $500 scholarships to high school seniors to inspire dreams for higher education.

Requirements include proof of East Chicago residency, a minimum 2.0 GPA and submission of a current high school transcript and a media release authorization form.

Applicants must turn in a minimum 250-word essay that describes one change they would like to make to the School City of East Chicago, how they would implement that change and what obstacles they might encounter.

Applications can be submitted to galaxytravel9000@sbcglobal.net no later than April 22, with awards to be handed out May 15.

