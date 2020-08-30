East Chicago Council drafts salary ordinance

EAST CHICAGO —The City Council has approved on first reading ordinances to fix salaries of elected officials and appointed officers and employees of the city for 2021.
The salary ordinance for elected officials (Mayor, City Council members, City Clerk and City Judge) was approved by a vote of 9-0 after Council President Robert Garcia, D-5th, asked if the ordinance contained any raises.
"I have not been alerted by the administration that there will be any raises, but I will confirm that between now and final reading," said Steve Dalton, the council's financial advisor.
Approval of the salary ordinance for appointed officers and employees proved to be more controversial after Dalton suggested the council might want to amend the ordinance to include a new full-time position of chief of staff for the council, which he said the council had requested it be allowed to hire for 2021.
Dalton later said the position might be more of an administrator or secretary than a chief of staff.
Some council members said it was the first they had heard of the idea to add the position, and Dalton clarified that it was only the council president and its finance committee chairman who submitted a budget on behalf of the council that included the new position.
Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th, said the whole council should have been consulted with regarding a change in the budget and whether a new hire is necessary.
Councilman Lenny Franciski, D-2nd, said he also was taken by surprise regarding the creation of a new position to assist the council.
"This is something we need to discuss before we do anything further," Franciski said.
Garcia said there was no attempt to bypass the consensus of the council.
"That was something that the finance committee was going to bring up under discussions for the budget," Garcia said.
Councilman Emiliano Perez, D-at-large, who serves as chairman of the finance committee, said he thought mention of the possible new hire was premature.
"I did not anticipate that position going public until the whole council had an opportunity to hear what the thoughts were behind it," Perez said.
Orange cast the lone vote of no when the salary ordinance for officers and employees was considered on first reading, while Councilman Terence Hill, D-3rd, chose to abstain from voting.
Following the meeting, Garcia said he preferred not to discuss the specifics of what functions a secretary or administrator might perform since the council had not yet discussed the matter.
He said a salary had not been determined for the position.
The City Council has adopted an ordinance that would allow it to use the Heritage Hall Community Recreation Center to conduct public meetings of the council and to use other city facilities for community meetings conducted by council members.