East Chicago Council drafts salary ordinance

EAST CHICAGO —The City Council has approved on first reading ordinances to fix salaries of elected officials and appointed officers and employees of the city for 2021.

The salary ordinance for elected officials (Mayor, City Council members, City Clerk and City Judge) was approved by a vote of 9-0 after Council President Robert Garcia, D-5th, asked if the ordinance contained any raises.

"I have not been alerted by the administration that there will be any raises, but I will confirm that between now and final reading," said Steve Dalton, the council's financial advisor.

Approval of the salary ordinance for appointed officers and employees proved to be more controversial after Dalton suggested the council might want to amend the ordinance to include a new full-time position of chief of staff for the council, which he said the council had requested it be allowed to hire for 2021.

Dalton later said the position might be more of an administrator or secretary than a chief of staff.

Some council members said it was the first they had heard of the idea to add the position, and Dalton clarified that it was only the council president and its finance committee chairman who submitted a budget on behalf of the council that included the new position.