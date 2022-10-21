East Chicago councilwoman fosters breast cancer support with 3rd annual walk

Balloon release Attendees and breast cancer survivors release balloons in honor of those who have lost their lives to cancer at last year's Breast Cancer Awar…

EAST CHICAGO — 4th District Councilwoman Stacy Winfield will hold her 3rd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk at 11 a.m. Saturday in Sunnyside Park.

The event is not to raise money, Winfield said, but to bring attention to the prevalence of breast cancer and honor survivors.

"I'm not a survivor, but I've known several," she said. "I wanted to bring awareness about it to our city. No one had ever done this here before."

Winfield paid tribute to 12 female survivors at last year's walk. She said the number has has more than doubled this year. The event drew 80 people last year, Winfield said. This year, she expects 100.

The walk will begin near the garage at the entrance of the park next to the basketball courts. Each survivor in attendance will be introduced to the community and will have the chance to speak to the crowd and share their story.

"It's amazing, like, even some of the quietest ones will end up speaking," Winfield said.

Attendees will have the chance to walk the track with survivors. Tables will be set up with trinkets, gift baggies and information for walkers.

At the end of the walk, Winfield said, balloons will be released in honor of those who lost their battle to breast cancer.

The event will be particularly important this year for Winfield. Last week, she lost her aunt to breast cancer.

"My aunt was featured in the video of survivors, and I had to take her out," Winfield said. "My family will be laying her to rest after the walk."

She expects the walk to be emotional, but she looks forward to a larger turnout and the opportunity to showcase the stories of survivors. Each will be featured in a video shown to the crowd.

Next year, Winfield wants to work with the American Cancer Society to raise money for the cause.

Survivors interested in signing up can call 219-397-3734. Anyone is welcome. The walk will be broadcast live on Facebook for those who are unable to attend.