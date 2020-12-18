 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Chicago crews battle 2 multi-story fires at same time
urgent

East Chicago crews battle 2 multi-story fires at same time

{{featured_button_text}}
EC FIRE stock

East Chicago crews responded to two fires that were reported around the same time Friday afternoon. 

 File, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — East Chicago firefighters jumped into action when two multi-unit fires broke out at almost the same time Friday afternoon. 

At 1:41 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 4302 Magoun Ave., said East Chicago Chief Anthony Serna. 

Crews arrived within three minutes to find a four-story residential building in flames. Firefighters evacuated residents in all five of the building's apartments and extinguished the fire within 30 minutes. Hammond Fire Department assisted East Chicago crews with an ambulance.

Just minutes later at 1:59 p.m. another structure fire was reported at a three-story residential building with three apartments at 3931 Ivy St. There was smoke coming from the second story and firefighters discovered that a wall furnace had caught fire and spread down to the first floor. 

The residents had all left the building safely when firefighters arrived. Whiting Fire Department and Superior Ambulance also assisted. 

In both fires, no residents or first responders were injured, Serna said. 

"I have to say, East Chicago crews did a tremendous job today," Serna said. "They had two fires at the same time, both multi-unit buildings, and they were able to extinguish both fires without injury to anyone. We also have Hammond, Whiting and Superior Ambulance to thank. We could not have done it without them."

The fires are still under investigation. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts