East Chicago crews battle 2 multi-story fires at same time

EAST CHICAGO — East Chicago firefighters jumped into action when two multi-unit fires broke out at almost the same time Friday afternoon.

At 1:41 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 4302 Magoun Ave., said East Chicago Chief Anthony Serna.

Crews arrived within three minutes to find a four-story residential building in flames. Firefighters evacuated residents in all five of the building's apartments and extinguished the fire within 30 minutes. Hammond Fire Department assisted East Chicago crews with an ambulance.

Just minutes later at 1:59 p.m. another structure fire was reported at a three-story residential building with three apartments at 3931 Ivy St. There was smoke coming from the second story and firefighters discovered that a wall furnace had caught fire and spread down to the first floor.

The residents had all left the building safely when firefighters arrived. Whiting Fire Department and Superior Ambulance also assisted.

In both fires, no residents or first responders were injured, Serna said.