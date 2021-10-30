East Chicago cuts ribbon on renovated Block Stadium

"Whenever something is given to you, you should be a good steward of it," Copeland said. "Now this is our transformation and renovation of Block Stadium for the next generation, and the generation after that."

In addition to hosting community celebrations, Block Stadium has also over the years served as the the home field for the EC Central, the Calumet College of St. Joseph Crimson Wave, as well as the East Chicago Post 369 American Legion team.

For one year (1995) Block Stadium housed a minor league baseball team, the East Chicago Conquistadors of the Mid-American League.

Copeland said he considers the renovation one of his top achievements during his 11 years in office.

"We're looking at doing major little league events," Copeland said.

He said the city has also been in contact with three leagues that could potentially call Block home.

East Chicago Councilwoman Debra Bolaños, D-at-large, lives in the 4th District where the stadium sits and said she has many memories of her son playing there and her husband coaching.

She said her family would go there to watch games on weekends.