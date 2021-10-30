East Chicago cuts ribbon on renovated Block Stadium

EAST CHICAGO — It may have been a cloudy afternoon, but a ribbon cutting ceremony held Saturday signaled the start of a bright future for venerable Block Stadium.
The baseball stadium, which debuted in 1942, has undergone an $8 million renovation project that took four years to finish.
New dugouts, a new infield and outfield, irrigation system, batting cages, bullpens, scoreboard, press box, bleacher seating, locker rooms, concessions area, beer garden, and a meeting area are among the new additions which fans and players will enjoy.
A sports museum inside the stadium is expected soon.
The ribbon cutting ceremony included remarks by Mayor Anthony Copeland, City Planner Doug Powers, Project Manager Keith Selvie and Park Board President Anthony Serna.
East Chicago resident Brightstar Zamora performed the National Anthem and the EC Central High School JROTC Color Guard posted colors.
Those who attended the ceremony were able to tour the facility.
Block Stadium was given to the city by the Block Family, who owned the Inland Steel Company and funded the stadium. It was named after Emmanuel J. Block, who died in 1939.
Work on the stadium began in July 1940 at a cost of $40,000.
"Whenever something is given to you, you should be a good steward of it," Copeland said. "Now this is our transformation and renovation of Block Stadium for the next generation, and the generation after that."
In addition to hosting community celebrations, Block Stadium has also over the years served as the the home field for the EC Central, the Calumet College of St. Joseph Crimson Wave, as well as the East Chicago Post 369 American Legion team.
For one year (1995) Block Stadium housed a minor league baseball team, the East Chicago Conquistadors of the Mid-American League.
Copeland said he considers the renovation one of his top achievements during his 11 years in office.
"We're looking at doing major little league events," Copeland said.
He said the city has also been in contact with three leagues that could potentially call Block home.
East Chicago Councilwoman Debra Bolaños, D-at-large, lives in the 4th District where the stadium sits and said she has many memories of her son playing there and her husband coaching.
She said her family would go there to watch games on weekends.
"And we want that back," Bolaños said. "That's why it was so exciting to see that. I'm very excited."
James Flores, head coach for the EC Central, attended the ribbon cutting ceremony and said his players have been anxious for the chance to play at Block Stadium since the renovation period had forced them to play at smaller parks in the city.
"I think it's going to be a great thing for us," Flores said. "The players have been wanting to play on it for so many years already."
A Grand Opening is being planned for the spring.
