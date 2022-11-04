East Chicago eyes renovations in historic Marktown neighborhood

EAST CHICAGO — Known for being a residential island in a sea of industry, East Chicago's historic Marktown neighborhood may soon see some renovations.

Built as a planned worker community by industrialist Clayton Mark in 1917, Marktown was famed for its European architecture. The neighborhood was modeled after a Swiss village with pitched gabled roofs and roads so narrow people park on the sidewalks and walk in the streets. Over the years the unique homes have deteriorated, and some have been boarded up or demolished by the nearby BP Whiting Refinery.

Lourdes "LuLu" Hicks raised her six children in Marktown and has lived in the community for 21 years. She said the homes, which are almost all over 100 years old, "have a lot of wear and tear on them." Chipped paint, rotted window frames and aging roofs are issues throughout the neighborhood.

Though residents try to upkeep their homes, the high peaks are difficult for elderly neighbors to reach, and Marktown's status as a Historic Place means renovations can be complex.

"I’ve seen the highs and lows of this town, and I know it has a lot of potential,” Hicks said.

East Chicago is in the beginning stages of a "Marktown Neighborhood Housing Study" that could help restore the neighborhood's aging homes. Frank Rivera, executive director of redevelopment, led an informational meeting detailing the project Wednesday afternoon.

Rivera explained that the city is looking to offer qualifying Marktown residents grants to help fix up their houses. The program would be similar to the one currently offered in the Sunnyside neighborhood; homeowners would receive funds to improve things like doors, gutters, insulation, railings, roofing, siding, windows and more.

Initially, only homeowners who are considered low-income, based on the income limits set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, will qualify for the program. However, Rivera said he plans on using a "3-to-1 ratio," meaning for every three low-income homeowners who participate, one homeowner who does not meet the income qualifications can also participate.

The program has operated in Sunnyside for about a decade. Over the years, Rivera said the city has spent over $1.9 million renovating 38 homes in the neighborhood.

In February, the Redevelopment Commission approved a contract with Pennsylvania-based architecture firm Urban Design Ventures, LLC, not to exceed $25,000. Two representatives from Urban Design Ventures will be studying the exteriors of the homes in Marktown to determine what renovations are needed. Once their study is complete, Rivera said, a follow-up neighborhood meeting will be scheduled.

Long overdue

As Hicks approached the Marktown Community Center to attend Wednesday's community meeting, the "closed" sign on the bright blue front door "struck a nerve."

The community center has been closed for over two years.

When the consultants from Urban Design Ventures asked community members what improvements Marktown needs, Hicks was quick to mention youth programming.

“If these kids had something to occupy them, I’m sure they wouldn’t be out here creating mayhem," Hicks said.

City staff say the center was closed because there weren't enough employees to staff it. Sandra Favela, chief of staff for Mayor Anthony Copeland, said the city hopes to reopen the center within the coming weeks.

Though the focus of the renovation program is to fix-up Marktown homes, residents had a long list of other concerns, including the lack of youth recreation, poor lighting along the streets and in the parks, overgrown vacant lots and abandoned homes.

Multiple residents also said housing renovations are long overdue in Marktown.

"Neighbors take care of each other in Marktown because we feel like we’re the forgotten part of the city,” Hicks explained.

Common Council President Robert Garcia represents the fifth district, which encompasses Marktown. Garcia said he has asked the city to bring the Sunnyside program to Marktown for years.

Both Garcia and community members said the meeting wasn't publicized enough; they asked that the city do a better job notifying neighbors ahead of the next meeting.

Once the consultants from Urban Design Ventures complete their report, Rivera said he will go before the council to request the needed funds.