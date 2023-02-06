EAST CHICAGO — The section of Dickey Road that borders East Chicago's Marktown neighborhood is getting a few upgrades.

In November, the city "substantially completed" a roundabout located at 129th Avenue and Dickey Rd, East Chicago Director of Project Management Keith Selvie said.

The $1.8 million project has been "on the table for over 12 years," Selvie said. The city's goal was to address safety concerns around the BP Whiting Refinery; Selvie said traffic at the intersection had gotten so bad that a police officer had to be stationed there.

Right now, the city is finishing up some curve painting and pavement striping near the roundabout. A metal sculpture will be installed at the center of the roundabout and sod will be added, work the city expects to complete by May 1.

During a community meeting held at the Marktown Community Center on Feb. 1, Selivie announced a $3.5 million streetscape improvement project planned for Dickey Road. Stretching from the roundabout to the Dickey Road and Michigan Avenue intersection, the revamp will include asphalt replacement, new sidewalks, improved lighting, concrete and curb patching and pavement striping. Selvie said the city hopes to award a construction bid for the project by the end of the month; all work is slated to be complete by Nov. 1, 2023.

"It's a big deal," Selvie told community members during the Feb. 1 meeting. "We're trying to bring the Marktown entrance into this corridor pretty much up-to-date."

