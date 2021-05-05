East Chicago firefighters challenge mayor with First Amendment suit

EAST CHICAGO — City firefighters are asking a federal judge to side with them in a labor dispute with the mayor.
Some 38 members of the East Chicago Professional Firefighters Local 365 are suing Mayor Anthony Copeland this week in U.S. District Court in Hammond.
They demand the judge restore their old on-duty/off-duty schedule and force Copeland’s administration to pay for depriving them of sleep, family time and their freedom of political expression.
Carla Morgan, an attorney for the mayor, said Copeland will reserve comment until they study the newly filed litigation. The mayor has repeatedly denied he is wreaking political retaliation on the firefighters.
Copeland, a former city firefighter himself, has said the new work schedule reduces firefighters' overtime pay claims.
He said it is part of his overall mission of fiscal responsibility and budgetary constraint that has taken the city from deficit spending to surpluses since he took office in 2010.
The suit is the latest salvo in a nearly 2-year-old political feud between firefighters and the mayor.
Firefighters are framing their complaint around their First Amendment right to free political speech.
They claim in the suit that the mayor’s new work schedule and refusal to increase their pay and benefits is being done as punishment for their support in 2019 of Democratic mayoral candidate John Aguilera’s unsuccessful bid to upset Copeland’s re-election as mayor.
The mayor contends this conflagration really started earlier that year in an impasse over a work contract with the firefighters union.
He opposed City Council efforts to raise firefighters salaries.
Then former Fire Chief Anthony Serna, acting under the mayor’s orders, scrapped a long standing shift schedule of 24 hours on duty and 48 hours off duty.
They put the firefighters on a schedule of three days on duty. They must work three eight-hour shifts rotating among morning, afternoon and overnight periods before they get the following 24 hours off.
The union lobbied their political supporters on the City Council to restore their old work schedule late in 2019.
But the mayor blocked the council’s move, by declaring an emergency that kept his new fire department work schedule in place.
He made that decision stick earlier this year in a state court suit. The mayor’s lawyers successfully convinced a panel of Lake Superior Court judges that the mayor had the authority to set city employees working conditions — not the City Council.
Council members have declined to appeal this ruling. The battle now shifts to federal court.
The timeline for a resolution is unclear. Federal court judges have been signaling they are unlikely to conduct any civil trials for the rest of this year.