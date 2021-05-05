East Chicago firefighters challenge mayor with First Amendment suit

EAST CHICAGO — City firefighters are asking a federal judge to side with them in a labor dispute with the mayor.

Some 38 members of the East Chicago Professional Firefighters Local 365 are suing Mayor Anthony Copeland this week in U.S. District Court in Hammond.

They demand the judge restore their old on-duty/off-duty schedule and force Copeland’s administration to pay for depriving them of sleep, family time and their freedom of political expression.

Carla Morgan, an attorney for the mayor, said Copeland will reserve comment until they study the newly filed litigation. The mayor has repeatedly denied he is wreaking political retaliation on the firefighters.

Copeland, a former city firefighter himself, has said the new work schedule reduces firefighters' overtime pay claims.

He said it is part of his overall mission of fiscal responsibility and budgetary constraint that has taken the city from deficit spending to surpluses since he took office in 2010.

The suit is the latest salvo in a nearly 2-year-old political feud between firefighters and the mayor.

Firefighters are framing their complaint around their First Amendment right to free political speech.