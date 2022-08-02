East Chicago grad heads to Notre Dame on full scholarship

EAST CHICAGO — Add the name of Kanysha Green to an impressive list of 2022 East Chicago Central High School graduates who have received full scholarships to attend prestigious universities.

Green was presented with a plaque by the East Chicago Common Council at one of its recent meetings to recognize her acceptance into and scholarship received to attend the University of Notre Dame.

Earlier this year, the council gave similar recognition to Mayleen Guerrero and Grecia Alcantar for the scholarships they received to attend Johns Hopkins University and Notre Dame, respectively.

As for Green, the scholarship will allow her to pursue a major in chemical and biomolecular engineering as she works toward a career she has had dreams about since she was a child.

"This major will help me go into medical school, and eventually I'll become a doctor," Green said. "I'm still thinking about what type of specialty I want to go into."

Green will leave for school in mid-August and was excited to recently receive her housing assignment.

She attended Lincoln Elementary and Block Middle School before becoming co-president of the National Honor Society, treasurer of Student Government and a participant in the History Club at E.C. Central High School.

Green called her experience at E.C. Central a positive one, although "COVID really cut out a chunk of it."

She mentioned Aaron Duncil, David Lane and Mable Weatherby as high school teachers who influenced her.

Green said she was aware of Notre Dame mainly for its tradition in sports but applied after she saw how excited Alcantar was about the possibility of attending the school in South Bend.

She said Weatherby, an English teacher, helped with the essay that went a long way toward getting into Notre Dame.

Green loves to read and hang out with friends and credits her mother, Latora Cain, with motivating her to achieve academically.

"My mom is super big on education," Green said.

Cain said she was happy but not surprised Kanysha earned the scholarship, describing her daughter as ambitious, determined, committed and organized.

Cain attended the meeting at which Kanysha was given her plaque and a chance to address the council.

"Now that was awesome," Cain said. "That was not expected."

East Chicago Central High School Principal Abrian Brown was also at the council meeting and congratulated Green.

Brown said a lot of E.C. Central High School students are going to various schools on full rides.

Words of advice Green has for those coming up behind her are to have a goal in mind and to simply "turn in their work."

"But mostly to focus on education," Green said.