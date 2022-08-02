East Chicago grad heads to Notre Dame on full scholarship

East Chicago Central High School graduate Kanysha Green, right, is shown with her sister Keeniya Green, left, and mother Latora Cain after being recognized by the Common Council for her scholarship earned to attend the University of Notre Dame.
Paul Czapkowicz, The Times
A billboard at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Railroad Avenue in East Chicago recognizes 2022 East Chicago Central High School graduate Kanysha Green on her scholarship earned to attend the University of Notre Dame.
Paul Czapkowicz, The Times
2022 East Chicago Central High School graduate Kanysha Green poses with a plaque presented to her by the Common Council in recognition of her scholarship earned to attend the University of Notre Dame.
Green will leave for school in mid-August and was excited to recently receive her housing assignment.
She attended Lincoln Elementary and Block Middle School before becoming co-president of the National Honor Society, treasurer of Student Government and a participant in the History Club at E.C. Central High School.
Green called her experience at E.C. Central a positive one, although "COVID really cut out a chunk of it."
She mentioned Aaron Duncil, David Lane and Mable Weatherby as high school teachers who influenced her.
Green said she was aware of Notre Dame mainly for its tradition in sports but applied after she saw how excited Alcantar was about the possibility of attending the school in South Bend.
She said Weatherby, an English teacher, helped with the essay that went a long way toward getting into Notre Dame.
Green loves to read and hang out with friends and credits her mother, Latora Cain, with motivating her to achieve academically.
"My mom is super big on education," Green said.
Cain said she was happy but not surprised Kanysha earned the scholarship, describing her daughter as ambitious, determined, committed and organized.
Cain attended the meeting at which Kanysha was given her plaque and a chance to address the council.
"Now that was awesome," Cain said. "That was not expected."
East Chicago Central High School Principal Abrian Brown was also at the council meeting and congratulated Green.
Brown said a lot of E.C. Central High School students are going to various schools on full rides.
Words of advice Green has for those coming up behind her are to have a goal in mind and to simply "turn in their work."
East Chicago Central High School graduate Kanysha Green, right, is shown with her sister Keeniya Green, left, and mother Latora Cain after being recognized by the Common Council for her scholarship earned to attend the University of Notre Dame.
A billboard at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Railroad Avenue in East Chicago recognizes 2022 East Chicago Central High School graduate Kanysha Green on her scholarship earned to attend the University of Notre Dame.