East Chicago mayor, firefighters declare a truce in fight over work schedules

EAST CHICAGO — After years of squabbling, the mayor and firefighters may give each other the gift of peace this holiday season.

Lawyers for the city and the union, East Chicago Professional Firefighters Local 365, sat down last week to settle their difference over the fire department’s work hours.

Both sides reported late last week their talks were “fruitful” enough that they’ve agreed to move on to hold three collective bargaining sessions Dec. 6, 8 and 10.

While they weren’t ready to say an agreement is a done deal, they have been working “cooperatively” to set ground rules expected to bring the sides closer together.

Their willingness to parley wasn’t the result of yuletide cheer.

They were ordered to the conference table last month by U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon to avoid lengthy litigation and a trial on how to schedule the firefighters on duty time.

Until late 2019, East Chicago firefighters had been used to working 24 hours followed by 48 hours off duty.