East Chicago moves forward with Marktown renovation initiative

EAST CHICAGO — East Chicago is moving forward with a renovation initiative focused on the Marktown neighborhood, although some residents say the requirements are too exclusionary.

The program was introduced during a neighborhood meeting in November. Frank Rivera, executive director of redevelopment for East Chicago, said the city is looking to offer Marktown homeowners grants to fix up their properties. Homeowners would be able to receive up to $40,000 to make exterior improvements, such as patching foundations, repairing roofs, replacing windows and repainting walls.

A similar program has operated in the Sunnyside neighborhood for about a decade. Over the years, Rivera said, the city has spent over $1.9 million renovating 38 residences.

While the Marktown renovation will have no income qualifications, it is only open to homeowners who have lived in their house for at least 12 months and plan on remaining there for at least five more years. The final requirement, what Common Council Vice President Robert Garcia, D-5, called "a sticking point," is that homeowners who share a duplex must apply for the grant together.

"As homeowners, the two of you have to come together and agree because we want everything to be copacetic," Rivera said.

The city hired Pennsylvania-based architecture firm Urban Design Ventures LLC to complete a Marktown Neighborhood Housing Study. The findings were presented Wednesday at a community meeting.

Maps posted along the walls of the Marktown Community Center showed that the historic community is a 40-acre patchwork of duplexes, quads, vacant land and parks. Walter Haglund, president of Urban Design Ventures, said 32 of the neighborhood's 146 residences are vacant, 67 are owner-occupied and 47 are rented.

Many residents said they live in duplexes where the neighboring unit is owned by someone who lives out of state. One attendee said the unit next to his mother's has been vacant for decades. Over the years, the neighboring unit has fallen into disrepair; a hole in the roof has allowed water damage and mold to seep into his mother's unit.

Garcia said absentee landowners are a big issue in Marktown; if duplex owners can only apply for the grant together, many residents will be left out.

The city faced similar issues with absentee landowners during the Sunnyside renovation, Rivera said, and there is not much the city can do.

The ultimate goals of the program are to improve the homes, create new housing stock and encourage homeownership. Rivera said he still has to go to the Common Council and request $1.6 million to fund the initiative.

Haglund said 50 of the units are sound, 48 need minor repairs, 39 need major work and nine "may be economically infeasible to rehabilitate."

Marktown residents were caught by surprise when two homes were demolished on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"All of a sudden, I'm outside and there's bricks falling," Samantha Rodriguez said Wednesday. "Not one knock on the door, not one notice."

The city demolished six houses in total; Haglund said the vacant ones were deemed unsalvageable. Many residents were upset about the demolitions, arguing that Marktown has far more pressing demands, such as the community center that has been closed for more than two years.

The city hopes to build houses on the empty parcels, Haglund said, and the structures would match Marktown's historic design.