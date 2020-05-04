East Chicago offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

EAST CHICAGO — The Indiana Department of Health, in conjunction with the East Chicago Health Department, offered drive-thru COVID-19 testing Monday and will again Tuesday at East Chicago Central High School.

The testing is for symptomatic people, essential workers and people living with essential workers.

That testing is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is limited to one person one person per vehicle and is available while supplies last. Results are usually available within 72 hours.

As of May 1, there have been 121 cases of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the city. Six of those have died from causes related to the coronavirus.

Those figures come from recently updated information on the city's website.

Because of that the city's Health Department has arranged with the state health department for testing, according to Dr. Gerri Browning, the city's health officer.