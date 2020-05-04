East Chicago offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing

EAST CHICAGO — The Indiana Department of Health, in conjunction with the East Chicago Health Department, offered drive-thru COVID-19 testing Monday and will again Tuesday at East Chicago Central High School.
The testing is for symptomatic people, essential workers and people living with essential workers.
That testing is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is limited to one person one person per vehicle and is available while supplies last. Results are usually available within 72 hours.
As of May 1, there have been 121 cases of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the city. Six of those have died from causes related to the coronavirus.
Those figures come from recently updated information on the city's website.
Because of that the city's Health Department has arranged with the state health department for testing, according to Dr. Gerri Browning, the city's health officer.
In other health matters, the City Council voted 7-2 against a resolution sponsored by Council President Robert Garcia, D-5th, that urged the mayor, health officer and all city department heads to fully implement the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) coronavirus disease detection and prevention techniques of identification, isolation and thorough contact tracing for all cases in which city employees test positive for the virus.
Browning said the city health department is already conducting tracing and approval of the resolution could give the public the false impression these things are not being done.
He said not all city employees live in East Chicago and the health department is not obligated to trace individuals who live outside of the city.
Garcia said the resolution was meant to indicate the city will do its best to protect its employees.
Gallery: Regionites show off shaggy hairdos, DIY cuts during quarantine
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.