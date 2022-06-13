East Chicago police face new challenges with fewer officers on street

EAST CHICAGO — A reorganization of the city’s hard-pressed police department has prompted a debate on how safe its streets currently are.

Officer Brandon Holzhauer, president of the city Fraternal Order of Police lodge, said Friday the police force has shrunk to 56 state-certified officers out of a department that should have 98 on duty.

He said that typically there are only a handful of officers patrolling the streets at any one time.

“That is unsafe for the officers and unsafe for the citizens. We fear that without immediate action, this will continue to the point where the department will not be able to serve the community,” Holzhauer told the Common Council last week.

Interim Police Chief Jose Rivera disputes that. “We have 63 officers. We’ve just hired six more. We don’t have a staffing problem.”

Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5th, said Friday he has no doubts about the seriousness of the problem the FOP complains of.

“Police supervisors are being forced to put some calls on hold to answer the more serious ones.”

Rivera said Friday the FOP is creating unnecessary panic. “The patrol officer is having an average of three to four service calls during a 12-hour shift.

“We have supervisors and detectives who are back-up if the patrol officers are tied up," he said, adding service calls that are not emergencies are handled over the phone.

“There is no backlog of emergency calls,” Rivera said.

Holzhauer said many veteran officers have left in recent months to avoid working longer hours after the department switched this year from 8- to 12-hour shifts.

Rivera said that the 12-hour shifts are helping to reduce unscheduled overtime work and that younger officers, who now constitute most of the force, appreciate the time off that the new schedule affords as well as new flexible overtime scheduling.

Holzhauer, a seven-year department veteran, said many new officers leave for better pay and working conditions at a well-heeled suburban department or in other professions.

“There were four officers in my class year. I’m the only one left,” Holzhauer said.

He said the FOP is demanding better pay and benefits to attract and retain police officers to compete.

“Out of all Lake County police departments, East Chicago is 16th out of 17,” Holzhauer told the council.

“The council supports law enforcement. We gave them a 10% pay raise last year,” Garcia said, adding they have legislated several incentives for police.

Mayor Anthony Copeland vetoed council ordinances, and when the council overrode the veto, the administration refused to enact the council’s pay and benefits plan fully, council attorney Angela Jones said Friday.

The council and mayor have been suing each other since earlier this year in Lake Superior Court over which branch of municipal government has authority over police department labor relations.

Holzhauer said police need the mayor to sign a collective bargaining agreement to settle this dispute and give police officers an attractive and stable workplace.

Copeland couldn’t be reached Friday morning for comment.

East Chicago is not alone.

A 2019 survey conducted by the Washington D.C.-based Police Executive Research Forum showed that 86% of police agencies report a police officer shortage.

A recent U.S. Department of Justice study found younger generations are less interested in police work, have disqualifying financial debt or are not physically fit enough to meet strict standards for police work.

More are leaving the profession, particularly older officers who qualify for pensions, as police work currently demands more responsibilities in the face of rising violence and protests against law enforcement.

Roy Dominguez, former Lake County sheriff, said police departments are chronically short-staffed, but the low staffing in East Chicago is a particular concern, especially because it borders high crime spillover from Illinois.

Holzhauer told the council, “Other departments have shortages, yes, but find one department out there that is losing officers like we are, that has this revolving door where officers continue to walk away.”

The City of East Chicago is currently accepting applications for police officers. Applicants must be between at least 21 to 35 years of age.