East Chicago police honor St. Stanislaus students for courage, welcome Citizens Police Academy graduates

EAST CHICAGO — During each graduation ceremony for East Chicago Police Department's Citizen's Police Academy, an officer is honored for their brave efforts.

This year, police honored two different community members who demonstrated courage to protect the lives of their fellow students.

Police Chief Jose Rivera recognized Benjamin Flores and Portia Jones, fifth-grade students at St. Stanislaus Catholic School who reported a threat that a teacher had made toward her students and herself. Police presented Flores and Jones with a "Heroism Award" for their actions Friday.

"At a young age, these two kids recognized something dangerous," Rivera said. "In my heart, I believe they stopped a potential tragedy from occurring at a school."

The teacher was charged with felony intimidation Oct. 14 after telling students she had a "kill list," according to court documents. Angelica C. Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, made her first court appearance Oct. 21 and was booked into the Lake County Jail on Oct. 20 after a 72-hour emergency detention order expired, according to Rivera.

Flores and Jones accepted the awards with their parents and received loud applause.

"We preach at the East Chicago Police Department, if you see something, say something," Rivera said. "Very rarely does somebody do that. It's very rare to have a child do that, let alone not one but two. What they did was very heroic."

After both students were recognized, Cmdr. George Cossey introduced the 14 Citizens Police Academy cadets as Rivera and Dep. Chief Justin Orange awarded them certificates as "Citizens Academy Ambassadors." The cadets participated in five weeks of sessions designed to teach them about the history, structure and operations of the department and to encourage them to be a "beacon of morality" in their neighborhoods, according to Rivera.

"A lot of times what you see in policing is an officer in a squad car," Cossey said. "You don't really understand what they're doing and why they're doing it."

The class included sessions on departmental history, divisions, investigations, evidence, records, firearm instruction and more. Cadets participated in a ridealong during their last week of training, according to the program schedule.

"The Citizens Police Academy is a way to reach out to our community." Rivera said. "To inform and educate the public."