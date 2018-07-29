A four door Nissan sits with its rear window shattered after a shooting occurred at the Fuel Star gas station near 149th Street and Kennedy Avenue in East Chicago late Saturday night. At least one person was taken to the hospital.
A four door Nissan sits with its rear window shattered after a shooting occurred at the Fuel Star gas station near 149th Street and Kennedy Avenue in East Chicago late Saturday night. At least one person was taken to the hospital.
A shooting Saturday night at an East Chicago gas station killed a Hammond man and wounded former E.C. Central football star Martayveus "Marty" Carter, a running back who smashed records in Division II college football and recently worked out for a National Football League team.
Brian Thomas, 30, of Hammond, was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound. The manner of death is being ruled as a homicide, according to a news release from the Lake County coroner's office.
Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn confirmed Carter is there at the hospital in critical condition.
East Chicago Detective Sgt. Terence Fife said police were investigating the shooting, which took place Saturday night at the Fuel Star Gas Station near Kennedy Avenue and 149th Street. Photos appear to show the back window of a vehicle was shot out and multiple shell casings on the ground.
A Medico-Legal Death Investigation team was dispatched at 12:58 a.m. to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.
Carter, The Times 2013 Defensive Player of the Year, helped lead East Chicago Central High School football team to its first sectional and regional championships in program history in 2013. The two-way speedster set the high school's tackle record with 505 and scoring mark with 53 touchdowns.
He went on to play college football at Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he broke the school record for rushing yards and led all of Division II with 1,908 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns in 2016.
He declared for the National Football League's supplemental draft and had recently worked out with the Kansas City Chiefs. Grand Valley Lakers football coach Matt Mitchell said all 32 NFL teams had called him about Carter, who rushed for 2,797 yards on 391 carries and caught 19 receptions for 125 years, racking up 28 total touchdowns during his collegiate career.
"It's devastating," Mitchell said. "He was a good person at heart. He had some highs and some lows. My heart goes out to his family and what they're going through right now."
Agencies involved with the incident include East Chicago police, the Lake County coroner's office, Superior Ambulance and St. Catherine Hospital.
