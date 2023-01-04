East Chicago realigns council districts

EAST CHICAGO — The East Chicago Common Council has adopted an ordinance that realigns city districts to make the number of residents in each more equally placed.
The council was required by state law to evaluate its districts following the 2020 census.
Council attorney Angela Jones said one requirement is that each district should contain, as nearly as possible, equal populations.
“Upon review of the numbers that came through in the last census, the current districts did not comply with the statute,” she said.
Jones said that the total population in East Chicago, according to the 2020 census, is 26,370 residents.
She said that broken down by districts, that came to 4,934 residents in District 1, 5,580 in District 2, 3,015 in District 3, 4,832 in District 4, 3,705 in District 5 and 4,304 in District 6.
The council was required to pass an ordinance by the end of 2022 that either certified or changed the districts. The ordinance was adopted by a vote of 6-3.
Councilman Terrence Hill, D-3rd, was among those who did not vote in favor of the ordinance.
He said that the map had been changed since the council approved the ordinance on first and second readings two weeks prior and that not all council members had the opportunity to discuss the changes.
Council President Monica Gonzalez, D-1st, disagreed with Hill.
“Every councilman here was invited via email to attend a meeting or asked for input,” Gonzalez said.
Councilman Lenny Fracincki, D-2nd, voted in favor or the ordinance even though his district took the biggest hit in regard to a reduction in residents.
“I don’t want to lose any constituents, but the law is the law, and it’s something we have to do,” he said.
