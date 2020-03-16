East Chicago rising from shadows of West Calumet to promising future

The site is near the Gary/Chicago International Airport and major highways, which makes it ideally located. It is also in a federal Opportunity Zone, which provides investors tax breaks on capital gains income they invest in the zone.

Copeland warned earlier there would a severe challenge finding housing developers who would want to build on a site where foundations would have to be sunk into soils polluted well below the level being remediated.

Laureman said when she began her economic development consultations with local government, there were few business parks available to receive new tenants.

"So we went on a quest to find available sites for development," she said and those seem to be the northern sector of the county.

Developers can see the same advantages that made East Chicago an industrial era player decades ago – location, location, location.

Though landlocked, the city abuts the Lake Michigan shoreline and is 40 minutes from Chicago's major downtown.

Interstate 90 and the South Shore commuter train both run through its 14 square miles.