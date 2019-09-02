EAST CHICAGO — All schools will be closed Tuesday due to a citywide boil advisory, the School City of East Chicago said in a news release Monday night.
Students and staff will be off, but administrators and custodial staff must report during their regularly scheduled times.
The boil advisory was issued Monday due to a loss of pressure in distribution lines.
Water customers are urged to boil tap water for at least five minutes before consuming. The advisory will remain in effect until water samples confirm the water is safe again to drink, according to a city news release.
For further information, residents can contact the East Chicago Water Department at 219-391-8469.