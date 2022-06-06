East Chicago shifts money to cover lawsuit settlement

EAST CHICAGO — The Common Council has given final approval to an ordinance that moves $300,000 from the city's general fund to the law department.
Attorney Joseph Allegretti, legal advisor to Mayor Anthony Copeland, said the money was needed to pay a settlement involving litigation against the city stemming from a traffic accident.
The original amount requested when the ordinance was initially presented to the council at its May 11 meeting was $600,000, but the council amended it to provide only half that amount.
"The funding for the law department was dramatically less for 2022 than it was the previous year," Allegretti said. "The previous year was $1.1 million, and the council reduced the budget to $135,000. There's not sufficient money in there to pay claims and to pay expenses."
Allegretti told the council the other $300,000 initially requested in the ordinance that was sponsored by Copeland was to be used to pay outside counsel to handle and defend current cases.
But conflict exists because the mayor's office and the council are opposing each other in litigation involving a police and fire salary ordinance approved by the council earlier this year.
That would mean the council would be providing money for its opponent in the case, although council attorney Angela Jones said the legal bills would eventually make their way to the council for approval.
"You're going to have to pay them eventually," Jones said.
Jones said the council was not awarded a litigation budget when it requested one, and yet the mayor's office requested litigation money from the council.
The council also adopted on second reading an ordinance that would allow $615,000 from the city's gaming fund to be used for special events in the city.
Natalie Adams, the city's marina director, spoke in support of the ordinance and said very few events were held in the city in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5th, said he would not vote for the ordinance because there were no plans presented in it to celebrate Memorial Day, which he said is "a slap in the face to veterans in this country."
Adams said it has been challenging to get veterans to participate in city programs.
The ordinance, which still must be adopted on final reading, passed by a vote of 5-3.
It would provide funds not only for entertainment and other event expenses but also for seasonal and holiday decor and supplies.
