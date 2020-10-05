East Chicago superintendent outlines plans for students' return to in-person learning

"Another reason we did this," Wright said, "is we want the teachers to feel a little more comfortable with students coming back into the building in the second period if that’s the plan we choose."

"We've had a lot of teachers resign either because they weren't allowed to work from home or because they found a place to work where they were allowed to work from home or just because they felt their health was in such jeopardy that they decided they didn't want to work anymore and it wasn't worth their life,"said Helen Steinbach, president of the East Chicago Federation of Teachers. "What are we going to do to address the staffing issues that we have if we come back full green plan, because I'm worried that there's not going to be enough staff to cover the children in the classroom where they are getting a licensed, effective teacher to deliver that instruction?"