East Chicago superintendent outlines plans for students' return to in-person learning

EAST CHICAGO — School City of East Chicago administrators are moving forward in plans for how to bring students back to school buildings amid the coronavirus pandemic.
East Chicago schools began its school year in mid-August with remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the East Chicago plan, teachers are required to lead instruction from their assigned classrooms while students follow along and complete assignments from home.
School Board President Vanessa Hernandez-Orange pushed for a Monday night school board meeting to discuss administrators' plans with the community after as many as 20 teachers called off work last week in the district's Harrison Elementary School to get tested for COVID-19 after staff say they learned secondhand of a positive case in the building.
A dozen or so staff and community members gathered with signs outside the district’s administrative offices before the Monday night meeting to express their concern for staffing and health safety protocols upon students' return.
As the meeting began, administrative staff and other educators were seated outside the board room, which quickly filled to capacity with seating spaced apart to maintain social distancing.
In a presentation to the board, Superintendent Dee-Etta Wright outlined reasons for students' returns and mitigation protocols for bringing students back safely.
Students' attendance in the first 33 days of school has dropped from 94.51% in 2019 to 81.18% in 2020, according the presentation. The total number of students given an F letter grade at Block Middle School and EC Central High School has jumped from 1,079 F grades in 2019 to 4,352 in 2020, the superintendent said.
The East Chicago administration is currently considering a hybrid learning plan, which might bring students back to class in person just two days a week, or a full "green" plan, which would see students return in person four to five days a week.
If and when students return, parents will be asked to self-screen their students before sending them to school, entrance and dismissal will be staggered among different doors, bathroom breaks will be assigned with cleaning scheduled for each set of restrooms, and desks will be spaced 6 feet apart in all classrooms.
The superintendent expressed confidence the school city can maintain distance with only about 40% of students indicating their intention to return in person. Regardless of whether East Chicago schools reopen in a hybrid model or with a full week of in-person instruction, families will be given the option to opt into full-time virtual instruction based on preferences shared with district administration last month.
The district began a week of student check-ins on Monday, inviting students of all grade levels to voluntarily visit their classrooms in person for a full school day to meet teachers, complete formative assessments and receive feedback for a future return to school.
"Another reason we did this," Wright said, "is we want the teachers to feel a little more comfortable with students coming back into the building in the second period if that’s the plan we choose."
However, teachers still raised concerns for staffing upon students' return, especially if staff feel that they cannot continue teaching for the district with preexisting health conditions.
"We've had a lot of teachers resign either because they weren't allowed to work from home or because they found a place to work where they were allowed to work from home or just because they felt their health was in such jeopardy that they decided they didn't want to work anymore and it wasn't worth their life,"said Helen Steinbach, president of the East Chicago Federation of Teachers. "What are we going to do to address the staffing issues that we have if we come back full green plan, because I'm worried that there's not going to be enough staff to cover the children in the classroom where they are getting a licensed, effective teacher to deliver that instruction?"
Four to eight of 30 teachers and non-teaching staff who requested accommodations as high-risk employees will be allowed to work virtually, the district's designated COVID-19 nurse said Monday night.
The school city's attorney and superintendent agreed to take a second look with local health department guidance at high-risk employee requests upon staff's urging at the Monday night meeting.
EC school district to require temperature checks, designate COVID coordinator following 2 positive cases
"A decision will not be made in isolation, but what I will say is I will make a decision that’s in the best interest of kids first," Wright said. "I always will and I always do."
School officials will post answers to questions not addressed in the Monday night meeting to the district website by Wednesday, administrators said.
The East Chicago administration is expected to bring a recommendation for a preferred in-person instructional model in its next meeting, the date of which is likely to be announced on the School City of East Chicago website later this week. If approved by the school board, students could return to classrooms as early as Oct. 19.
