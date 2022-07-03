East Chicago water customers under precautionary boil advisory

EAST CHICAGO — The city issued a precautionary boil water advisory Sunday because of a loss in pressure at the city's water filtration plant, officials said.

The advisory was for all customers and was expected to last until further notice.

The East Chicago water filtration plant experienced a loss of pressure at 7:10 a.m. and 9:12 a.m., resulting in a temporary drop in high-service pressure to the city, according to a public safety alert.

"The advisory will remain in effect until water samples are collected and analyzed to confirm that the water quality has not been affected and the water is safe to drink, meeting regulatory drinking water standards and requirements," the alert said.

The sampling and testing process typically takes 24 to 48 hours.

While the advisory is in effect, customers should boil tap water vigorously for at least three minutes before using it for consumption, including cooking, food preparation, drinking or making ice.

The city said it would notify customers when the boil advisory is lifted. When that happens, customers may resume normal water use without any additional measures.

Customers who experience discolored or cloudy water should run faucets for a few minutes or until the water runs clear.

Customers with questions may call East Chicago Water Department at 219-391-8469 or via email at ecwater@eastchicago.com/wguzman@eastchicago.com.

For updates, visit www.eastchicago.com/Water Department.

