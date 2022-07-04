East Chicago's special events funding in jeopardy

EAST CHICAGO — The status of special events in the city this year is in question because the Common Council did not approve an additional appropriation ordinance that would have provided $615,000 from the city's gaming fund to be used for special events.

The council had approved the ordinance on second reading by a vote of 5-3, but it failed on third reading by a vote of 4-4. Councilman Lenny Franciski, D-2nd, was not present for the meeting at which the ordinance was considered on final reading.

Natalie Adams, who serves as one of the city's special events coordinators, told the council the money would be used for a wide variety of purposes, including hiring recording artists, rental fencing and tents, light towers, sound equipment, portable bathrooms and fireworks.

The money was also earmarked for seasonal and holiday decor and supplies and to fund the city's National Night Out Against Crime event.

"There are multiple events that if the funds don't get approved will have to be canceled," Adams said. "There's just no way around that."

Councilwoman Debra Bolaños, D-at large, called some of the pricing in the report provided "outrageous" and said she couldn't agree with it.

"To me, I feel that a lot of this money should go to police and fire," Bolaños said.

Council President Monica Gonzalez, D-1st, said the amount of money requested was large and could be used for other purposes.

She said that the city needs to see that its Health Department is properly funded and that the money could be used to make sure East Chicago police receive wages comparable to other cities.

Adams said very few events had been held in East Chicago the two previous years because of the pandemic.

