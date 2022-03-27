EC considers financial help for housing development

EAST CHICAGO — The Common Council is considering ordinances to help finance the construction of the Lakeshore Manor housing development.

An ordinance unanimously approved on first reading by the council at its March 23 meeting provides $3 million as a loan from the city to the East Chicago Housing Authority (ECHA).

"The money is essentially intended to pass through East Chicago Housing Authority to the Lakeshore Manor development, which is the housing development that is currently in the works to replace the Nicosia Building," said Nick Snow, an attorney for the ECHA.

Residents had to evacuate the John B. Nicosia Senior Building in August due to structural concerns.

The 206-unit Lakeshore Manor development is planned for the city's North Harbor neighborhood.

ECHA Executive Director Tia Cauley said it will be the responsibility of the housing authority to make sure the city receives its funds back with interest.

Cauley said COVID-19 and financing issues delayed the project that, if completed earlier, would have allowed residents of the Nicosia Building to be transferred there instead of being put up at a local hotel.

"We have approximately four people left at the hotel," Cauley said.

The council also gave unanimous approval on first reading to an ordinance that allows issuing up to $24 million in bonds to help finance the project.

ECHA Deputy Director Christopher Vincent told the council in February that construction of the Lakeshore Manor Housing Development is expected to begin in mid to late spring.

The council also approved, on second reading, an ordinance that would provide $200,000 for restoration at Jeorse Beach.

Natalie Adams, the city's marina director, told the council at its March 9 meeting that the beach has been closed for two years due to both the coronavirus pandemic and erosion activity.

She said the plan is to have the beach restored and cleaned up in time to open for Memorial Day weekend.

If approved on the third and final reading, the additional appropriation would come from the city's gaming fund.

The council also approved an ordinance involving a COVID-19 mask mandate in the city.

Council President Monica Gonzalez, D-1st, said that the ordinance requires that masks still be worn in city offices and buildings but that the requirement will be optional for businesses.

The ordinance allows businesses to open at full capacity and requires that masks continue to be worn on public transportation within the city.

In other city news, Councilwoman Stacy Winfield, D-4th, will hold an Easter Door Hop on April 9.

Families who live in the fourth district with children ages 3 to 9 have until April 1 to call 219-397-3734 to sign up for a special gift to be delivered by the Easter Bunny.

