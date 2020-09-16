EC council, mayor wrangle over Heritage Hall use

EAST CHICAGO — The East Chicago City Council and Mayor Anthony Copeland have been wrangling over the use of Heritage Hall as an optional location for public meetings.
The council was to have met Monday at Heritage Hall Community Center, but found itself locked out of the building.
That meeting has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Heritage Hall.
The council normally meets at City Hall, but Council President Robert Garcia, D-5th, sent a letter dated Aug. 31 to Copeland's office saying the smaller space City Hall provides does not allow for safe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Garcia's letter said the intent was to hold all public meetings at Heritage Hall, beginning with the Sept. 14 meeting, until the pandemic has ended. The letter additionally said the council would seek legal action if its desire to use Heritage Hall is restricted.
A letter from City Attorney Carla Morgan to Garcia dated Sept. 10 said Heritage Hall will not be available for council meetings.
Morgan told the council the matter of whether the council can use Heritage Hall for meetings is under litigation and the administration would await a court ruling to determine the legality of an ordinance passed by the council allowing it to meet at sites other than City Hall.
Morgan said the use of Heritage Hall, which is located nearby City Hall at 4506 Tod Ave., would require city staff to do additional work to sanitize the facility, set up for the meeting and protect the gym floor from damage.
A group of about 25 people, including council members, gathered outside the locked doors of Heritage Hall on Monday to hear City Council attorney John Bushemi say the meeting would have to be postponed instead of moved to another location because the legal notice for a public hearing that was to have been held said it would take place at Heritage Hall.
"The Indiana code provides that it's the council that controls the city's property," Bushemi said. "The municipal code of the city states that meetings of the council are conducted at the places designated by the council president."
He said the council's recently passed ordinance specifies the council shall conduct meetings as needed at the Heritage Hall gymnasium.
Councilman Emiliano Perez, D-at-large, said he was not surprised by the lockout but said both the executive and legislative branches need to work together for the benefit of the residents.
"The purpose of this is to keep everybody safe," Perez said.
