EC council, mayor wrangle over Heritage Hall use

Morgan said the use of Heritage Hall, which is located nearby City Hall at 4506 Tod Ave., would require city staff to do additional work to sanitize the facility, set up for the meeting and protect the gym floor from damage.

A group of about 25 people, including council members, gathered outside the locked doors of Heritage Hall on Monday to hear City Council attorney John Bushemi say the meeting would have to be postponed instead of moved to another location because the legal notice for a public hearing that was to have been held said it would take place at Heritage Hall.

"The Indiana code provides that it's the council that controls the city's property," Bushemi said. "The municipal code of the city states that meetings of the council are conducted at the places designated by the council president."

He said the council's recently passed ordinance specifies the council shall conduct meetings as needed at the Heritage Hall gymnasium.

Councilman Emiliano Perez, D-at-large, said he was not surprised by the lockout but said both the executive and legislative branches need to work together for the benefit of the residents.

"The purpose of this is to keep everybody safe," Perez said.