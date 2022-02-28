EC housing complex work to start soon

EAST CHICAGO — Construction of the Lakeshore Manor housing development is expected to start in mid to late spring, according to Christopher Vincent, deputy director of the East Chicago Housing Authority.

Lakeshore Manor is a 206-unit housing development planned for the city's North Harbor area as a replacement for the John B. Nicosia Senior Building from which residents were evacuated in August due to structural concerns.

Vincent said those who had been living in the Nicosia building will be given priority to filling the new development if they choose to relocate there.

"The total development cost is $46,178,768," Vincent said.

He told the Common Council at its Feb. 23 meeting the Housing Authority would be coming before the council to ask for $3 million to help with the cost.

"It is a loan that will be paid back to the city in full, actually with interest," Vincent said.

He said that request will likely be made at the council's next regular meeting, which is scheduled for March 9.

In other city news, the council gave final approval to an ordinance that seeks to safeguard collective bargaining rights of city employees.

Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5th, sponsored the ordinance and has said it is an attempt to avoid differences between the city and employees being settled in court.

He said the ordinance has provisions against strikes and lockouts.

"This puts things in place in case there's no agreements," Garcia said.

The ordinance was approved by a vote of 7-1, with Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th, the lone dissenter.

When the ordinance was considered on first reading, Orange said that it appeared to be an attempt to force employees into having to bargain with the administration and that she did not see that being a responsibility of the council.

The council also approved on final reading an ordinance that seeks to establish responsible bidding practices and submission requirements on Public Works projects.

Garcia also sponsored this ordinance and said it is an attempt to guarantee bidding practices are followed.

He said there have been situations in the past with contractors who sued the city in regards to the bidding process.

City Controller Valeriano Gomez told the council in January that a responsible plan is already in place, and Common Council attorney Angela Jones recommended the council adopt the ordinance on first and second reading to allow time for council members to meet with Gomez to compare city procedures with the proposed ordinance before final consideration of it.

Garcia said that a meeting with Gomez did not take place and that he expects the ordinance to be vetoed by Mayor Anthony Copeland.

The council approved the ordinance by a vote of 7-1, with Orange again dissenting.

The council also approved by a vote of 8-0 an ordinance that would provide an additional appropriation of $1.5 million from the city's general fund to the Water Department to cover expenses in order to continue maintaining the water distribution system.

The ordinance still needs approval on third and final reading.

"The budget allotted for distribution maintenance was limited for this year," Water Department Director Winna Guzman said.

She said the approximately $600,000 that had been appropriated for maintenance has been depleted.

"In January, we had over 30-some leaks," Guzman said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.