EC mayor, firefighters keep settlement talks alive
EC mayor, firefighters keep settlement talks alive

HAMMOND — Talks to settle differences between East Chicago city officials and its firefighters union will continue into the new year.

Lawyers for the East Chicago Professional Firefighters Local 365 and East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland met Dec. 22 via a federal court video conferencing link.

They are under a court-ordered mediation efforts to settle a two-year labor dispute over work hours.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin stated on the court docket that negotiations continued but have yet to reach a resolution.

Both sides in the dispute agreed to continue their discussions, and the magistrate scheduled another meeting to take place before him Jan. 18, 2022.

Sara Faulman, an attorney for the firefighters, declined to comment Dec. 22 on a report that there was movement by both sides toward agreement but that neither side was ready to make a final offer.

The labor dispute arose in late 2019 when the mayor canceled a long-standing policy that firefighters were on active duty for 24 hours followed by 48 hours off duty.

The city imposed a swing shift. Firefighters must work an eight-hour morning shift, then an eight-hour afternoon shift and finally an eight-hour overnight period before getting the next 24 hours off.

Firefighters complained the new shifts were depriving them of sleep and family time.

The mayor said the new schedule curtailed budget-busting overtime.

Members of Local 365 filed a federal suit in August, claiming the mayor was punishing them for supporting his 2019 Democratic primary election opponent.

The mayor has denied the allegation.

If the talks fail, firefighters have demanded the court issue an injunction to return back to the old work shift schedule.

