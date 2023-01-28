EC mayor sues and blasts Common Council over city election maps

EAST CHICAGO — The mayor is suing to stop the May 2 primary election from using a Common Council map drawn by his opponents.

Mayor Anthony Copeland is asking Lake Superior Court Judge Bruce D. Parent to restrain election officials from distributing ballots based on changes to the boundaries of the six districts in which most council members must live.

It is similar to a lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court in Hammond, challenging the redistricting of the Gary Common Council.

Members of the East Chicago and Gary councils were required by state law to redistrict by Dec. 31, 2022, subdividing the cities into parcels with equal populations.

Both lawsuits say the councils failed to meet that deadline.

The East Chicago council passed its new district map Dec. 28. The mayor attempted to kill the map through a so-called “pocket veto” by refusing to act on it for 10 days.

The council overrode his veto Jan. 11, more than a week after the deadline.

Lake County election officials were prepared to accept the council’s map, Elections Director Michelle Fajman said Friday, but they must now wait for a court decision on the new suit.

The council “had all year to create a new reasonable redistricting plan that could have been openly discussed at public meetings with opportunity for public input," Copeland said in a statement issued Friday.

“Instead, a few members met privately, waiting until the last minute and drew district boundaries designed to geographically exclude known or potential political opponents for their own benefit.

“Moreover, the proposed districts cross existing precinct boundaries requiring multiple ballots and voting machines in some precincts which is certain to cause confusion.”

East Chicago Councilman Robert Garcia supports the new district map. “We followed the law," he said Friday. "The mayor doesn’t have a leg to stand on. I think the mayor is running scared. This lawsuit is just a stalling tactic to protect a political ally on the board.”

Parent hasn’t yet set this matter for a hearing. The suit asks him to invalidate the new council district and let the election be run under the old district map.

Attorney Jewel Harris, who filed the suit for the mayor, said Friday that an immediate ruling in the mayor’s favor is necessary to avoid a “chaotic situation.”

He said the situation must be resolved before the candidate filing period ends Feb. 3 and ballots are printed and approved by mid-March.

The U.S. District Court in Hammond has set an initial hearing for Feb. 1 in the Gary redistricting lawsuit.

The 2020 census established that East Chicago and Gary lost population over the past decade. East Chicago has 3,300 fewer residents than it had in 2010.