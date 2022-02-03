EC ordinance seeks to safeguard collective bargaining rights

Garcia said it's not a matter of trying to force anybody into anything.
"This is clearly to try to bring both sides together without going to court, which is a lot better for both sides and the city, incurring all these lawyer costs and court costs," Garcia said.
Garcia said the ordinance has provisions against both strikes and lockouts.
Seven council members voted in favor of the ordinance on first reading. Orange voted no, and Hill abstained from voting.
The council is considering another ordinance, also sponsored by Garcia, that intends to establish responsible bidding practices and submission requirements on public works projects.
City Controller Valeriano Gomez presented the council with the city's purchasing policy in response to the proposed ordinance and said a responsible plan is already in place.
He said the Indiana State Board of Accounts asked the city to update it's purchasing policy in 2015.
"The state Board of Accounts reviewed it," Gomez said. "They actually review it when we have audits. We have all the statutes that cover purchasing, and we use the guidelines in our bid process."
Garcia said that what Gomez presented is a purchasing policy and not for bidding practices and that the purpose of the ordinance is to make sure bidding practices are followed and "to make sure everybody's on a fair, level playing field."
"We had some issues with some contractors in the past that ended up suing the city in reference to some of the bidding process," Garcia said.
Jones recommended the council adopt the ordinance on first and second reading to allow time for council members to meet with Gomez to compare the city's procedures as they stand with the ordinance prior to considering it on third and final reading.
The council did so, but by a narrow vote of 5-4.
