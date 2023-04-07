EAST CHICAGO — The local Fraternal Order of Police president said his members have defied what they saw as a politically motivated attempt to cancel their candidate endorsement meeting.

Brandon Holzhauer, president of the East Chicago FOP Lodge 59, said his members met Wednesday night to endorse Mayor Anthony Copeland’s opponent in the May 2 Democratic primary, Adrian Santos.

Holzhauer said they did this in spite of an order by Police Chief Jose Rivera to close the FOP’s candidate night venue — the East Chicago Yacht Club — only 90 minutes before the meeting.

Holzhauer said the police chief showed up outside the yacht club to turn away everyone invited to the event.

Rivera said Thursday the event violated a city ordinance requiring those conducting public events, like the FOP candidate’s night, to contact him within 24 hours so he can assign police officers to provide security at the venue.

Holzhaur said the FOP moved the event Wednesday night outside East Chicago city limits to an American Legion Post near 11th and Taft Street in Gary’s Tolleston neighborhood.

He said FOP members then heard candidate speeches and voted to endorse North Township Trustee Adrian Santos over Copeland for mayor.

“This is an extremely important endorsement," Santos said. "I have been saying that public safety is the number one issue in this campaign and the patrol officers know I want a safer community.”

Holzhauer said Mayor Copeland was invited to the candidate’s night, but didn’t attend.

Copeland did not respond to a request for comment. The mayor told The Times earlier the crime rate has been dropping for 11 consecutive years and his administration has provided the department with a new fleet of squad cars and advanced technology, such as license plate readers.

Holzhauer said the FOP candidate’s night shouldn't have required the 24-hour notice because it wasn’t a public event. Only FOP members and candidates were invited to attend. “You have to be buzzed through the door to get in,” he said.

But the police chief said inviting any non-FOP member to an FOP meeting makes it a public event.

Holzhauer added that it is "ludicrous" to argue that a meeting of trained law enforcement officers requires additional security.

Rivera said he was concerned about a possible confrontation between two FOP members involved in a property damage dispute.

“They were offering alcohol and food. It was a recipe for disaster. This is the kind of event this ordinance was drafted for,” Rivera said.

Holzhauer said the ordinance violation claim was a ruse to cover up a strong-arm attempt on behalf of the mayor to intimidate the FOP into keeping out of the mayoral contest.

The police chief said the mayor had nothing to do with it. “That was my decision," Rivera said. "The mayor doesn’t get involved in FOP matters.”

Rivera added that Holzhauer hasn’t been an East Chicago police officer for several months, after leaving the force to work part time in Porter County.

Holzhauer said he was reelected the East Chicago FOP president in January, after he left the city force because of harassment by the city’s police administration.

“Brandon is anti-East Chicago department," Rivera said of Holzhauer. "Another FOP board member is a Whiting police officer. This is not the voice of the East Chicago police officers making these endorsements.”