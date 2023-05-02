EAST CHICAGO — The school district has suspended its chief financial officer over a donation of school property that many complained was a political campaign stunt.

CFO Lela Simmons will be on administrative leave until an investigation is completed into how disinfectant wipes for school use were handed out free April 11 to city residents by the city parks department.

Superintendent Javier Abrego announced the suspension at the Monday school board meeting.

Board members voted 3-2 to authorize Nelson Pena, an analyst for the school district’s business department, to perform some of Simpsons’ duties in her absence.

School Board Trustee Vanessa Hernandez-Orange said she cast one of the two no votes because, “We are wasting funds on a witch hunt.”

The suspension comes two weeks after School Trustees Joel Rodriguez and Jesse Gomez complained the wipes giveaway violated school policy to stay out of partisan politics.

Hernandez-Orange said at last month’s school board meeting that Rodriquez and Gomez had no business making a public controversy of the giveaway, which she saw as an attack on her personal integrity.

Hernandez-Orange and Gomez are among eight Democrat running for at-large seats on the city’s common council in Tuesday’s primary election.

The controversy arose after ECTV, city hall’s publicity arm, posted Facebook photos of Hernandez-Orange and Mayor Anthony Copeland giving away Lysol wipes packs to apartment residents.

Copeland was campaigning for reelection as in a tightly contested race against North Township Trustee Adrian Santos.

Hernandez-Orange, who also is city parks director, said she requested Simmons release the disinfectant wipes from school storage so the city could hand them out at an April 1 Easter event at Washington Park.

Simmons then gave approval for Hernandez-Orange to give more wipes out April 11 at the James Hunter Senior Building at the Northtown Senior Apartments, 3625 Pulaski St., Hernandez-Orange said last month.

School Board Trustees Rodriguez and Gomez said last month the wipes were taken without a vote by the five-member school board and in violation the school district’s policy to maintain independence of city hall and party politics.

The school superintendent said Monday he has hired a law firm to begin as soon as this week to investigate the matter and the CFO’s role in it.

The superintendent said no decision will be made on Simmons future until after the investigation is completed.