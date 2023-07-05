EAST CHICAGO — The school district has reinstated its chief financial officer after an investigation cleared her name in a controversy over her role in the use of school property in a political campaign.

CFO Lela Simmons has returned to work following a nearly two-month suspension arising from giving the city parks department a pallet of disinfectant wipes designated for school sanitation.

School Superintendent Javier Abrego announced at a June 23 school board meeting that an attorney for the school district investigated her part in the controversy “and concluded no wrongdoing and therefore the CFO returned to work last week.”

The audience at the June 23 school board meeting can be heard in a video recording applauded the brief announcement.

Simmons couldn’t be reached Wednesday afternoon for comment.

The controversy arose in the runup to the heated May 2 Democratic primary election for mayor and the nine-member city council.

ECTV, city hall’s publicity arm, posted Facebook photos of School Board Trustee Vanessa Hernandez-Orange and Mayor Anthony Copeland giving away Lysol wipes packs to apartment residents.

Copeland was campaigning for reelection as in a tightly contested race against North Township Trustee Adrian Santos.

Hernandez-Orange, working as Copeland’s city parks director, was one of nine Democrats running for three at-large city council seats.

Hernandez-Orange said she had asked Simmons to release the disinfectant wipes from school storage so the city’s parks department could hand them out as gifts at an April 1 Easter event at Washington Park.

She said Simmons later gave approval for more wipes to be handed out to the public April 11 at the James Hunter Senior Building at the Northtown Senior Apartments, 3625 Pulaski St.

School Trustees Joel Rodriguez and Jesse Gomez publicly complained in April about the wipes giveaway violated school policy to stay out of partisan politics and further violated policy by failing to notify Superintendent Abrego of the political stunt.

Hernandez-Orange accused Gomez, who was running against her for a city council seat, and Rodriguez of unnecessarily creating a public scandal over a harmless giveaway of sanitary wipes just before their effectiveness expired uselessly in school storage.

Nevertheless, Superintendent Abrego suspended Simmons with pay and called for an investigation by an outside law firm.

Hernandez-Orange won the May 2 Democratic nomination to the city council. She faces no Republican opposition in the Nov. 7. She recently said she will step down from the school board in five months.

Gomez lost his council race and remains on the school board.

The school board voted Tuesday to terminate Abrego after criticism of his year-long administration of the school district and will soon begin the process of looking for a new school superintendent.

