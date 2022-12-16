 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Election results unchanged in East Chicago school board recount

Voting stock

A court-ordered recount commission convened Friday at the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point and retabulated the five East Chicago precincts — 13, 17, 25, 28 and 31 — contained in the school board's 2nd District.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — Pattie Jo Gibson-King will take the District 2 seat on the nonpartisan School City of East Chicago Board of Education after a recount of the Nov. 8 election results confirmed her victory.

Officials said there were no changes to the election results originally certified last month that showed Gibson-King receiving 503 votes, incumbent Anton Williams receiving 487 votes and Wanda Vilma Cavazos receiving 486 votes.

The recount was overseen by Republican Ray Lopez and Democrat Christine Russell, both of East Chicago, and Andre Manzo, a Lake County election equipment mechanic.

The School City of East Chicago serves about 3,300 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade at one early learning center, four elementary schools, one middle school and one high school in East Chicago.

