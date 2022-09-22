EPA finalizes settlements for less comprehensive lead cleanup at West Calumet site

EAST CHICAGO — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finalized two settlement agreements this week that will allow for a less comprehensive cleanup than originally planned at the site of the former West Calumet Housing Complex.

EPA amended its record of decision for "modified zone 1" on May 24, 2020, to allow for commercial cleanup standards if the city rezoned the site. The property includes about 50 acres that was once occupied by the now-demolished public housing complex, Goodman Park and a utilities corridor.

On May 26, 2020, the East Chicago Common Council voted 8-1 to rezone the former public housing site from residential to light industrial.

EPA this week finalized a prospective purchaser agreement with Industrial Development Advantage LLC, which has been working with East Chicago since 2019 to develop a campus that includes plans for a 500,000-square-foot warehouse and logistics center. IDA purchased the property Aug. 25, EPA said.

The agreement will require IDA to remove lead- and arsenic-contaminated soil to a depth of 1 foot, dispose of it off-site and backfill and cover excavated areas. The site will be cleaned to a lead standard of 800 parts per million.

In zones 2 and 3 of the Superfund site, EPA remediated soils to a depth of at least 24 inches and a lead standard of 400 ppm.

EPA and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management will oversee the cleanup and ensure it meets EPA requirements.

EPA also finalized an agreement with five companies, all of which owned or operated lead-processing facilities in East Chicago.

The companies agreed to provide $13.5 million in "financial assurance" to ensure sufficient funds to complete the cleanup by IDA and reimburse EPA $18 million for past cleanup costs in other areas of the Superfund site.

EPA said IDA will be required to submit work plans for review and approval by EPA and IDEM. EPA will host a public meeting before cleanup work begins in spring 2023, the agency said.

The West Calumet Housing Complex was built in the early 1970s atop the former Anaconda lead factory site at East 151st Street and McCook Avenue. Modified Zone 1 is within the U.S. Lead Superfund site, which is named after a different lead smelter that once operated nearby.

In summer 2016, the East Chicago Housing Authority ordered the evacuation of up to 1,200 residents — about two-thirds of them children — after EPA discovered lead and arsenic contamination in the soil was far greater than expected.

EPA said its decision to move forward with a less comprehensive, commercial cleanup plan will make the property safe for redevelopment and remove contaminated soils that pose a risk to human health and the environment.

However, a number of comments submitted to EPA earlier this year raised questions about whether the selected cleanup plan would adequately protect residents' health.

EPA issued a responsiveness summary in August, rejecting criticism that a commercial cleanup was the "minimum" that could be done to protect those still leaving nearby.

"The additional cost of digging deeper is not justified by a corresponding increase in the effectiveness of the remedy," EPA said.

The agency said IDA would be required to implement a soil management plan during construction and ensure workers and residents are protected from potential exposures.

"Modified zone 1 will be used for commercial/industrial purposes, and the exposure pathways of ingestion, inhalation and direct contact will be protectively managed," EPA said.

IDA also will be required to install a visual barrier, which will alert anyone digging in the area of potentially contaminated soils below.

In response to comments that the cleanup plan would further devalue nearby residential properties, EPA said it does not make land use decisions. The East Chicago Common Council voted to rezone the property, EPA said.

Questions about noise, traffic or truck exhaust as a result of the new logistics center would be best addressed with IDA or local officials, EPA said.

The agency addressed criticism that its cleanup plan would "sanction the permanent destruction" of the West Calumet neighborhood by pointing out it cleaned up more than 800 properties in zones 2 and 3, improving conditions in those residential areas and creating opportunities to build new housing on clean lots.

EPA said it was continuing to investigate possible exposure to contaminants through inhalation of dust that remains on a basement floor after contaminated groundwater intrudes into a basement and recedes or evaporates.

"Sample results from shallow groundwater monitoring wells and from sump water, basement dust and soil (in the sump discharge zone) collected at certain residences in zone 3 have not indicated that intrusion of shallow groundwater into basements is causing an unacceptable threat to human health," EPA said.

Residents living in the area receive drinking water through the city's municipal system, and no one uses private wells, EPA said.

An ongoing remedial investigation and feasibility study address groundwater beneath the entire USS Lead Superfund site, the agency said.