EPA to seek comment on plan to redevelop former West Calumet Housing Complex site

EAST CHICAGO — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it will begin seeking public comment on three documents that will allow for a commercial/industrial cleanup to move forward on the site of the former West Calumet Housing Complex.

The EPA wants to enter a prospective purchaser agreement with Industrial Development Advantage, LLC, which has been working with East Chicago since 2019 to develop a campus that includes plans for a 500,000-square-foot warehouse and logistics center.

The proposed agreement would require IDA to remove lead- and arsenic-contaminated soil to a depth of 1 foot, dispose of it off-site and backfill and cover excavated areas. The EPA and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management would oversee the cleanup and ensure it meets EPA requirements, the EPA said.

The parcel, which EPA calls "modified Zone 1," includes land once occupied by the now-demolished public housing complex, Goodman Park and a utilities corridor.

Mark Templeton, an attorney with the University of Chicago Law School's Abrams Environmental Law Clinic who represents the East Chicago Calumet Coalition Community Advisory Group, said residents repeatedly have advocated for a more comprehensive cleanup, including excavation to a depth of 4 feet or more.

Contamination in any soil left in place could migrate to groundwater, which in turn might seep into residents' basements, Templeton said.

EPA records show that one yard at West Calumet had lead levels of more than 91,000 parts per million at a depth of 18 to 24 inches. That's 227 times the EPA's 400 parts per million residential cleanup standard for the site.

The EPA previously proposed digging to 2 feet, placing deed restrictions and implementing institutional controls at the site. However, the federal agency amended its record of decision in 2020 to allow for use of commercial cleanup standards if the city changed zoning to industrial/commercial and a developer purchased the site for commercial use.

The East Chicago Common Council voted in May 2020 to rezone the site for light industrial use, and IDA is expected to take title to modified Zone 1 in summer 2022, EPA said.

In addition to the prospective purchaser agreement, the EPA is seeking comment on a proposed explanation of significant differences, which would officially select a commercial/industrial remedy for the site, and a proposed administrative settlement agreement and order on consent.

The draft agreement and order on consent would require five companies, all of which owned and operated lead-processing facilities in the area, to provide financial assurances totaling $13.5 million for future cleanup efforts. The companies also would agree to reimburse EPA $18 million in past cleanup costs.

A 30-day comment period will begin May 4 and close June 3. The EPA will hold a hearing at 10 a.m. May 21 at the former Carrie Gosch School, 455 E. 148th St.

Documents may be reviewed at EPA's USS Lead Superfund website; the city's main library, 2401 E. Columbus Drive; or the Pastrick branch library, 1008 W. Chicago Ave.

