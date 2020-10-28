Firefighter says city won't cover sick time battling COVID-19, and now he can't go back to work. Here's why.

EAST CHICAGO — Having used up all his sick time, city firefighter Eddie Rivera said he is losing about $1,300 in weekly pay starting this week due to his COVID-19 illness.

He said the East Chicago administration has not indicated to him or to the East Chicago Professional Firefighters Local 365 that they will cover any COVID-19 sick leave costs for emergency personnel.

Rivera, a longtime firefighter, said the city is barring him from a return to work — even though he says he believes he’s no longer contagious with COVID-19 and has been cleared by his doctor. He continues to repeatedly test positive despite having little to no symptoms.

“My sense of taste and smell are back, but they’re different. I still get a little short-winded but my doctor basically said those are residual effects that could last months. But they pulled me off pay roll last week (Tuesday),” Rivera said. “(The city) is using the CARES Act to pay for masks and cleaning supplies, but not to reimburse for our leave. They are choosing not to file (a claim) for us.”

Tom Hanify, president of the Indiana Professional Firefighters Union, said Wednesday most fire departments across the state are not making fire and police personnel use up their sick time if there is documentation they were infected in the line of duty.