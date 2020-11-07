Former East Chicago teacher killed in hit-and-run crash; remembered as a beloved Region educator

WICHITA, KANSAS — A former East Chicago teacher was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking across the street after getting his mail, police said. His family said he is remembered as a dedicated educator who touched many people's lives.

James Kaminsky, 80, of Wichita, Kansas, was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday in front of his home. He was a longtime math teacher for two East Chicago schools before he moved with his family out of state.

His sister, Samantha Kaminsky, of Robertsdale, said she was moved by all of the former students who have reached out to her with their condolences.

"He loved teaching," Samantha Kaminsky said. "He was a math genius. And he loved the children, that was his whole life. I read a comment where a girl said that because of him, she graduated from high school. There were just so many people saying wonderful things about him. ... He touched and has changed so many lives."

James Kaminsky was a math teacher at Roosevelt High School and Washington High School in East Chicago for more than 20 years, his sister said. He worked as a Region educator from the early '60s to the '80s, when he moved out of state for a job opportunity. He also taught at a former Purdue University extension in East Chicago.