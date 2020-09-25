 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funeral home discovers gunshot wound days after man's death
breaking top story urgent

Funeral home discovers gunshot wound days after man's death

{{featured_button_text}}
Generic police car stock

CROWN POINT — Officials didn't notice anything suspicious after a 75-year-old man died at home Sept. 11, but police opened a formal investigation days later after funeral home staff discovered he had a small bullet wound, officials said.

East Chicago police were called to the man's home in the 3800 block of Parish Avenue in East Chicago to assist medics and investigate the death, Lt. Brian Paine said.

Medics didn't tell police about anything out of the ordinary, and a police report didn't indicate any suspicious circumstances or anything criminal in nature at the scene, he said.

The man was pronounced dead at 6 p.m. Sept. 11, a Lake County coroner's release stated.

On Sept. 14, coroner's investigators were dispatched to a Schererville funeral home.

A coroner's release listed the cause of death as a gunshot wound, but the manner of death was pending.

Paine said a formal investigation is under way, and no ruling has been made on the manner of death.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts