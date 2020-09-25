Funeral home discovers gunshot wound days after man's death

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Officials didn't notice anything suspicious after a 75-year-old man died at home Sept. 11, but police opened a formal investigation days later after funeral home staff discovered he had a small bullet wound, officials said.

East Chicago police were called to the man's home in the 3800 block of Parish Avenue in East Chicago to assist medics and investigate the death, Lt. Brian Paine said.

Medics didn't tell police about anything out of the ordinary, and a police report didn't indicate any suspicious circumstances or anything criminal in nature at the scene, he said.

The man was pronounced dead at 6 p.m. Sept. 11, a Lake County coroner's release stated.

On Sept. 14, coroner's investigators were dispatched to a Schererville funeral home.

A coroner's release listed the cause of death as a gunshot wound, but the manner of death was pending.