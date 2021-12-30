Helping Hands provides holiday warmth for Salvation Army

EAST CHICAGO — The temperature may have been in the low 30s, but it got warmer Wednesday at the Salvation Army Community Center, thanks to Helping Hands.

With help from corporate backers, the philanthropic group donated $11,135 to the center. In addition, First Midwest Bank provided gifts for the East Chicago center’s Christmas distribution.

“We felt this center had the greatest need,” said Cal Bellamy, representing Helping Hands and the Salvation Army of Lake County advisory board.

Two years ago, Helping Hands donated $10,000 to help families served by the Salvation Army’s three Lake County sites at Munster-Hammond, Gary-Merrillville and East Chicago.

“We’re grateful to have this amount,” said Capt. Gloria Pelayo, who, with Capt. Jessica Martinez, is director and pastor of the East Chicago center. “It means we won’t have to cut services.”

The East Chicago center is the only one of the three Lake County sites to offer hot meals five days a week. The site director noted that the center is completing its Christmas toy drive, serving 147 families. Three toys and two pieces of clothing went to each of the 350 children from those families and another 60 to youths from local schools.