Helping Hands provides holiday warmth for Salvation Army

EAST CHICAGO — The temperature may have been in the low 30s, but it got warmer Wednesday at the Salvation Army Community Center, thanks to Helping Hands.
With help from corporate backers, the philanthropic group donated $11,135 to the center. In addition, First Midwest Bank provided gifts for the East Chicago center’s Christmas distribution.
“We felt this center had the greatest need,” said Cal Bellamy, representing Helping Hands and the Salvation Army of Lake County advisory board.
Two years ago, Helping Hands donated $10,000 to help families served by the Salvation Army’s three Lake County sites at Munster-Hammond, Gary-Merrillville and East Chicago.
“We’re grateful to have this amount,” said Capt. Gloria Pelayo, who, with Capt. Jessica Martinez, is director and pastor of the East Chicago center. “It means we won’t have to cut services.”
The East Chicago center is the only one of the three Lake County sites to offer hot meals five days a week. The site director noted that the center is completing its Christmas toy drive, serving 147 families. Three toys and two pieces of clothing went to each of the 350 children from those families and another 60 to youths from local schools.
In addition, the Salvation Army in East Chicago provided 200 Christmas food baskets, each with a turkey, to families. For Thanksgiving, Ameristar Casino and Pepsi provided 300 hot meals and beverages distributed from the center to clients.
Pelayo also said the center provides 2,600 hot meals monthly. Other services include utility, rental and mortgage assistance; women’s Bible group; children’s music classes; and Sunday services.
Pelayo said the donation helps make up for shortfall during the site’s Red Kettle campaign. She reported only $57,287 of the budgeted $75,000 has been raised.
Kevin Feldman, director of development for the Salvation Army of Lake County, said a Red Kettle virtual campaign remains in effect through Dec. 31. Donations may be made to centralusa.salvationarmy.org/eastchicago or through the Salvation Army’s Facebook page.
Bellamy said Helping Hands was started 30 years ago to support local nonprofits serving those in need. That support now goes exclusively to the Salvation Army.
This year’s drive started with local businesses solicited in early November, Bellamy said.
Among the business owners to donate personally was Peter Nau of Hammond Machine Works. “It’s about citizenship and doing the right thing,” Nau said. “We want to support the community.”
Other participating businesses included Ecoservices, EMCOR Hyre Electric, Korellis Roofing, NIPSCO, Pangere Corp., Strack & Van Til and Williams Eye Institute.
Since its Bank Calumet days, First Midwest Bank has been involved with Helping Hands. This year, from Nov. 10 to Dec. 10, the bank’s branches posted collection boxes for Christmas toys and jars for cash donations from staff and clients.
Monica Rubio, a bank vice president and market sales manager, commented, “We enjoy it. The clients look forward to it, and our [staff] colleagues team up to shop for toys.”