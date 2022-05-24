 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

IDEM investigating slag pit explosion at Region steel mill

  • 0
IDEM investigating slag pit explosion at Region steel mill

A cloud of smoke can be seen Sunday from Chicago over Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor West in East Chicago. The steelmaker said recent rain caused an explosion in a raw materials section operated by a contractor.

 Provided

EAST CHICAGO — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management said Tuesday it is investigating a slag pit explosion Sunday at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor West that sent up a cloud of smoke visible from more than 20 miles away.

The explosion in a raw materials section of the sprawling steel mill on the Lake Michigan shoreline "was caused by rainwater meeting the hot slag," IDEM said.

"IDEM has not observed any materials or debris falling from the sky," the department said. "The content of the plume would be predominately particulate matter associated with the slag."

No one was injured in the explosion at the facility operated by contractor Lafarge North America, which turns slag into cement, Cleveland-Cliffs spokeswoman Patricia Persico said.

Several small fires at the mill were put out, she said.

Cleveland-Cliffs also said recent rains caused the explosion at the facility at 3210 Watling St.

People are also reading…

Slag is a highly volatile byproduct of steelmaking prone to exploding when mixed with water.

"With slag, it looks and sounds worse than it is," Persico said.

United Steelworkers Union District 7 Director Mike Millsap said the industrial accident was under investigation.

IDEM said, "Cleveland-Cliffs' contractor is responsible for taking precautions to prevent these types of explosions from occurring, and they are currently investigating the incident."

IDEM said it was communicating with Cleveland-Cliffs' environmental contractor as it conducts its own investigation. 

Gallery: South Shore Line Miller project underway

Crews are working in Gary’s Miller neighborhood, where a sewer project has rerouted some traffic and station site work is underway. 

1 of 5

Times staff writer Joseph Pete contributed to this report.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Suspect arrested in deadly NYC subway shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts