IDEM investigating slag pit explosion at Region steel mill

EAST CHICAGO — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management said Tuesday it is investigating a slag pit explosion Sunday at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor West that sent up a cloud of smoke visible from more than 20 miles away.

The explosion in a raw materials section of the sprawling steel mill on the Lake Michigan shoreline "was caused by rainwater meeting the hot slag," IDEM said.

"IDEM has not observed any materials or debris falling from the sky," the department said. "The content of the plume would be predominately particulate matter associated with the slag."

No one was injured in the explosion at the facility operated by contractor Lafarge North America, which turns slag into cement, Cleveland-Cliffs spokeswoman Patricia Persico said.

Several small fires at the mill were put out, she said.

Cleveland-Cliffs also said recent rains caused the explosion at the facility at 3210 Watling St.

Slag is a highly volatile byproduct of steelmaking prone to exploding when mixed with water.

"With slag, it looks and sounds worse than it is," Persico said.

United Steelworkers Union District 7 Director Mike Millsap said the industrial accident was under investigation.

IDEM said, "Cleveland-Cliffs' contractor is responsible for taking precautions to prevent these types of explosions from occurring, and they are currently investigating the incident."

IDEM said it was communicating with Cleveland-Cliffs' environmental contractor as it conducts its own investigation.

Times staff writer Joseph Pete contributed to this report.

