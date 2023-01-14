Indiana DNR seeking public input on Chinook salmon stocking strategy, local anglers fear elimination of East Chicago location

EAST CHICAGO — With plans to increase the number of Chinook salmon added to Lake Michigan this spring, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources has shared several potential stocking strategies with the public. However, one option has caused a stir among Lake County anglers.

After years of stocking 225,000 Chinook salmon in Lake Michigan annually, the Indiana DNR announced that 275,000 would be added in 2023. In Indiana, Chinook stocking is split among three locations: the East Chicago Marina; the Little Calumet River, which empties into Portage; and along Trail Creek, which empties into Michigan City.

The DNR held two public meetings this month at which four stocking strategies were proposed:

Continuing to stock the same number of salmon at all three locations.

Stocking the additional 50,000 fish at the Little Calumet River location while keeping the amount stocked in East Chicago and Trail Creek the same.

Splitting the additional 50,000 fish between the Little Calumet and Trail Creek locations while keeping the number stocked at East Chicago the same.

Splitting the 275,000 fish between the Little Calumet River and Trail Creek locations, eliminating the East Chicago stocking.

The fourth option would end the only Chinook salmon-stocking location in Lake County, a scenario local anglers strongly oppose.

Protect the marina

The East Chicago marina is one of the first places John Warren learned to fish as a high schooler in 1978. The charter boat captain continues to fish at the marina. He said the breakwall, pier and shore access make the location accessible for anglers of all skill levels. Families can walk or bike to the marina and "enjoy the outdoors."

“I’ve been at this a long time and we’re losing more and more of our public places where we can go and fish," Warren said. "Once you lose something, you very rarely get it back.”

If the DNR stops stocking the East Chicago marina, Warren said, the local business community could be affected — anglers visit surrounding shops for food and fuel.

Ben Dickinson, Lake Michigan biologist for the Indiana DNR, stressed that eliminating Chinook stocking in East Chicago is one potential scenario. He said the DNR takes several factors into account when planning stocking strategies, including angler usage, fish survival rate and geographic diversity.

"We don’t want to implement something that is very unpopular and polarizing," Dickinson said.

To help gather public input, the DNR will circulate a survey with the four options. The survey will be emailed to anyone who bought a trout- or salmon-fishing license online; those who did not buy their license online will be able to access the survey on the Indiana DNR's Facebook page. Dickinson said the survey will likely be posted at facebook.com/INdnr the week of Jan. 16.

A careful balance

In the 1960s, Howard Tanner got the idea to introduce salmon into Lake Michigan. Tanner, the Michigan fisheries chief at the time — he would go on to become director of the Michigan DNR — wanted to curb invasive alewife populations and create a sport fishery.

In the decades since Howard's initial experiment, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana DNRs have regularly stocked Lake Michigan with Chinook and Pacific coho salmon. However, Dickinson said the DNR is constantly adjusting stocking numbers to maintain a careful "predator-prey balance."

If no salmon are added, eventually the alewife population would "explode" and suppress other native fish populations, such as yellow perch, he said.

“On the other hand, if we stock too many predators they will eat through most of the bait fish populations and then they won’t have anything to sustain themselves," Dickinson said, explaining that the "predators," Chinook salmon, almost exclusively consume alewives. "Then we won’t have any fishery at all.”

In the mid-2010s alewife populations began to decline, leading the DNR to cut the number of Chinook salmon stocked. In recent years, the alewife population has rebounded, which is why the DNR plans on increasing the number of Chinook stocked this spring.

The 6-month-old fingerlings are usually stocked at the end of April; they then venture deeper into Lake Michigan to feed for one to two years, but not before imprinting. It's called "homing back": Salmon remember the chemical information of the stream where they were stocked and return when they are ready to spawn.

The DNR uses coded wire tags to track the fish, measuring how many return and how many are wild-born. It changes from year to year, but data show that the survival rate for Chinook stocked in the East Chicago marina is lower than for fish stocked in the Little Calumet River or in Trail Creek. The primary reason for the lower survival rate is that in East Chicago, Chinook are stocked directly into the harbor, instead of into a stream. In streams, fish have more food and are less vulnerable to predators.

While the East Chicago marina's survival and angler-usage rates are lower than at the Trail Creek and Little Calumet River locations, Dickinson said the DNR recognizes the marina's value as the only Chinook stocking spot in Lake County.

"It's not just about maximizing survival rate, it's also about maximizing opportunities for people in different areas," he explained.

Warren wants the three stocking locations to continue receiving equal amounts of fish.

“I hope everyone votes for the status quo," Warren said. "We don’t want anything more than anybody else, we just want the same."

