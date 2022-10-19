'Is there a safety plan in place?': St. Stanislaus parents want answers after teacher allegedly made 'kill list'

EAST CHICAGO — St. Stanislaus School parents are grappling with unanswered questions after a teacher was charged with felony intimidation.
The school and the Diocese of Gary have made no further statements since initially informing parents on Thursday about the teacher being sent home the previous day, after officials learned of an alleged "kill list."
Parents gathered Monday at the East Chicago Public Library in Indiana Harbor, where they called for new policies to ensure the safety of students, staff and the community. A parent described it as a "slap in the face" when they barely got any information from the school about what happened last Wednesday and then their kids returned home with raffle tickets Thursday.
Some parents are afraid to send their kids back to school, parent Lynette Rios said.
"Parents are not sending their kids back, and my daughter is one of them," Rios said Monday. "We want to make sure they're going to be OK."
Parent Catherine Smith wants to know how the private Catholic school is vetting the teachers it hires.
"When your child starts a new grade, they have a parent-teacher conference," she said. "They do a PowerPoint. I would like a slide that shows where did you go to school, when did you get your license, what's your background? They talk about how they're going to grade the kids and all that. But we need a credential slide. We need to change how we're hiring teachers."
The school also needs to prepare for the worst.
"I don't want to bring up bad emotions, but we need to do active-shooter drills," she said. "That's the world we live in now. They're not coming in throwing knives. They're coming in shooting. We need to do drills. It may be extreme, but these are the days we're living in."
Angelica Carrasquillo, a 25-year-old Griffith resident, was escorted from her classroom last Wednesday after a student reported concerns about her to the administration. She then allegedly told a counselor and the principal that she wanted to kill herself, staff and students and made a kill list, making such comments as she would be able to fit two dead bodies in the truck if she had a car.
Carrasquillo was allowed to leave the school at the end of her day; police were called four hours later.
Many parents expressed frustration that they weren't notified right away.
"I didn't receive an email until 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. They could've used the text message system," parent Evelyn Taylor said. "They could've used the phone system to contact us to let us know what is going on. I feel like my kids are in danger. I haven't sent them back to school either."
Taylor said the situation wasn't handled correctly.
"The children are talking among themselves," she said. "They're scared. They're terrified. It's like a slap in the face. We get calls when school is out early or texts when it's an e-learning day. But they send an email? Most parents don't check their email four or five times a day."
She has repeatedly reached out to administrators and the diocese to find out what safety measures they're taking.
"Is there a safety plan in place?" she said. "We want to know our kids are going to be safe when they go back to the schools. They're not reaching out to us. I've tried to reach out and they're not returning my calls."
School administrators and diocese officials were invited to the meeting but did not attend. They did not respond to requests for comment.
East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera said at the meeting that they are cooperating with the investigation but hindered police efforts by not letting officers interview and search Carrasquillo and her workspace on school grounds to look for a list, weapons or other evidence.
"I went to the school," Kirsten Saldivar said. "I had the teachers who are there. I went there myself from the fourth grade to the eighth grade. My father was an athletic director for both St. Stan and St. Mary. I know the diocese. I know their policies should be online like the Hammond school district, the East Chicago school district. All the policies are online. If you didn't have a plan, why didn't you contact us immediately? Or meet with us."
She fears for her daughter, who's in preschool.
Parent Tarry Martin said it is an unusual situation.
"If it's a student, you have policies and procedures, and security knows what to do. Get them!" he said. "But when it's a teacher, there's no precedent."
Meeting organizer Alicia De Anda-Feliciano said parents needed to come together.
"We need to be angry at the situation our children are in," she said. "Also the staff members. I love my kids' teachers. And the community."
The locks at the school may have been changed but that's not enough protection, De Anda-Feliciano said. The schedule needs to be adjusted because Carrasquillo knows it well.
"Schedules weren't changed," she said. "This individual knows when they go to the bathroom, when they go to lunch, to gym, when they go to recess outdoors."
She called for better hiring practices.
"They look for teachers whose thoughts align with the school," she said. "I don't think her thoughts align with the mission of the school. We need security — metal detectors, wands, a security person on the first level.
"I have gone to pick up my kids early. They ask me why I'm there, for my child's name and just buzz me in. Then you go upstairs, to the right and to the office. Many times there's not a security officer downstairs to see if you've got a gun or if you look like a threat.
"Honestly, we could even volunteer for that if they'd let us."
