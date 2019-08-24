EAST CHICAGO — Mix good Polish food with polka music, and you’ve got a party. Mix those two ingredients in Kosciuszko Park, and you have Kielbasa Fest.
The third annual festival drew food and music lovers to the city park for a Saturday fest blessed with beautiful weather.
Lake Station resident Dave Little, an accordionist playing with the Chicago polka band Take Five, said polka music “just makes you smile. When you hear it, you can’t help but smile. It’s a good time.”
A festival named for Polish sausage had its share of Polish food, including sausage, golabki (stuffed cabbage) and pierogi.
The key to good Polish cooking, said Mariola Magana of MJ Polish Deli in Hammond, is “love, passion. You have to love what you’re doing. You also need a good grandma’s recipe.”
Nora Kasprzycki, whose husband Wally owns Cavalier Inn in Hammond, is Irish-English in background. Marrying into a Polish family, she also married into their food.
“It’s just a different culture, where food is a celebration,” she said. “When the family gets together, all that food comes up.”
In addition to polka music and Polish food, Kielbasa Fest drew other ethnic foods and local business vendors.
As Natalie Adams, one of the event coordinators for the city of East Chicago, explained, “In this city we have a lot of festivals. We want to make sure we celebrate all the ethnicities of the city.”
Noting the presence of Mexican food and pizza vendors, Adams noted, “We have other foods, so everyone’s palate is taken care of.”
While Kielbasa Fest may not have Whiting’s Mr. Pierogi, it does have its characters, including the Kielbasa Crusader and Grumpy Golabki.
The Polish celebration took place in a park named for Thaddeus Kosciuszko, who died in 1817. An immigrant from Poland, Kosciuzko volunteered for service in George Washington’s army during the American Revolution, distinguishing himself on the battlefield.
Among the couples taking to the polka dance floor at the festival were Barb and Danny Raudonis from South Haven, Michigan.
“We had a polka band play at our wedding,” Barb said. “Polka music is just fun. You don’t really have to know how to dance. Everyone is just so happy.”
Mark and Linda Kolodziej, of Hammond, were enjoying plates of Polish sausage and pierogi. Mark’s family immigrated from Poland in 1913, settling only a few blocks away near St. Stanislaus Church and School.
Calling Polish cuisine “good comfort food,” Mark said polka music is “good to dance to. It talks about everyday life, all the good times.”
Linda, who is Polish-Slovak, said polka music “reminds me of dancing with my dad.”
Radio personality Rick Kubic, of Hammond, served as festival emcee. Growing up in a Polish neighborhood, Kubic said, “Everyone loves Polish sausage. It’s a staple.”
Polka music, Kubic added, “is the main thing. It gets everyone moving.”