Lilly Scholar overcomes overwhelming obstacles

EAST CHICAGO — Born the daughter of immigrants, Grecia Alcantar has come a long way in overcoming obstacles placed in the way of her goals.

The East Chicago Central High School senior was recently saluted by the Common Council as it recognized her as a recipient of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program, which is administered by the Independent Colleges of Indiana.

"This scholarship is awarded to only 143 students annually and provides a full tuition to any public or private Indiana four-year college or university," Councilwoman Debra Bolaños, D-at large, said.

For Alcantar, that will be her dream destination, the University of Notre Dame, an institution that appeals to her in part because of her Catholic upbringing.

"I was never able to afford a Catholic education growing up," Alcantar said.

She fought back tears as she told the council she is "the proud daughter of immigrants," and shared the story of how she was born in East Chicago but moved to Mexico at the age of 4 with her mother and sister to be with her grandmother, who had become ill.

Alcantar's parents were living in the U.S. illegally when she was born. Her father became a citizen in 2016. Her mother is still in the process of doing so.

She stayed in Mexico for two years, and when she came back to the U.S. to be with her father in California, she had to do so alone because her mother and sister were both undocumented.

She crossed the border with a woman she did not know and had to pretend she was her mother.

"I just remember hugging my mom goodbye," she said. She was 6 years old at the time and did not know English.

Having moved back to East Chicago, Alcantar began attending McKinley Elementary School halfway through the first grade.

"I had to relearn the entire English language," she said. "I had to test into school."

Fast forward to the present, and Alcantar is a soon-to-be high school graduate who, at East Chicago Central, is president of the Spanish Club, co-president of the National Honor Society and a four-year captain of the soccer team.

She plans to major in sociology and global affairs, with her mindset on attending law school afterward to focus on immigration law.

"I know I'm not an immigrant, but I came from a background where there are a lot of them, so I really just want to be the person that speaks up for them, and I want to be a person that helps them and represents them," she said.

One East Chicago educator she credits with helping her succeed is school counselor Ashley Comer.

"My sophomore year, when she found out I wanted to go to Notre Dame, she actually told me about the Lilly Endowment."

She said it was Comer who also helped bail her out when a computer technical problem almost caused her to miss the deadline to submit the scholarship application.

On the morning of Dec. 16, Alcantar found out she received the scholarship, and in the afternoon, she learned she was accepted into Notre Dame.

"I went to Notre Dame for a campus visit, and I was super proud to say that I was from East Chicago, Indiana, and I will continue to stand behind that."

Her achievement has been further recognized on a billboard at Columbus Drive and Railroad Avenue that contains her picture and notice of the scholarship award.

"Taking my sister and my mom there, they started crying," Alcantar said. "I started crying, too, and it was just, ... it was just unbelievable."

