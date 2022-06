Man arrested after injuring bicyclist in hit-and-run

EAST CHICAGO — A Hammond man flipped his car after hitting a bicyclist in East Chicago on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

East Chicago police officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run at 919 West Chicago Ave at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police found 65-year-old Rudy Conyers, of East Chicago, laying face down in front of 909 West Chicago Ave. Officers also found a white 2002 Yukon that was flipped over a few blocks away.

A witness standing near the flipped Yukon told officers he saw the driver crawl out of the car and start walking away. The witness pointed out the driver, Ronald V. King, who was about 100 yards away from the wreck.

Officers approached King, 39, and noticed he had a ripped left sleeve and was bleeding from his shoulder. Police then arrested King.

Police said City of East Chicago surveillance cameras showed King driving eastbound on Chicago Avenue, going in and out of traffic and traveling into oncoming traffic in a "reckless manner." Footage showed King hitting Conyers who was crossing the street on his bike. King then fled the scene and flipped his car a few blocks later.

Conyers was flown out to Advocate Christ Medical Center and was in "serious condition," police said.